ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|34
|24
|8
|0
|2
|50
|126
|84
|Indy
|33
|22
|9
|2
|0
|46
|105
|85
|Orlando
|32
|17
|11
|3
|1
|38
|93
|95
|Greenville
|34
|15
|10
|7
|2
|39
|98
|104
|South Carolina
|32
|12
|12
|6
|2
|32
|86
|104
|Jacksonville
|30
|13
|13
|1
|3
|30
|72
|85
|Wheeling
|32
|8
|19
|5
|0
|21
|85
|115
|Fort Wayne
|14
|10
|1
|2
|1
|23
|50
|30
|Wichita
|35
|21
|9
|4
|1
|47
|105
|88
|Allen
|31
|19
|10
|2
|0
|40
|106
|89
|Tulsa
|34
|17
|14
|2
|1
|37
|78
|85
|Utah
|34
|14
|11
|4
|5
|37
|102
|114
|Kansas City
|32
|13
|13
|4
|2
|32
|80
|91
|Rapid City
|37
|17
|18
|2
|0
|36
|104
|121
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled