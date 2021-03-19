All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Washington
|29
|19
|6
|4
|42
|103
|88
|9-3-2
|10-3-2
|9-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|31
|19
|8
|4
|42
|90
|71
|12-1-2
|7-7-2
|8-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|30
|18
|11
|1
|37
|96
|85
|12-3-0
|6-8-1
|7-3-0
|Boston
|28
|16
|8
|4
|36
|77
|66
|7-3-1
|9-5-3
|5-3-2
|Philadelphia
|28
|15
|10
|3
|33
|92
|99
|7-5-2
|8-5-1
|4-6-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|28
|12
|12
|4
|28
|85
|76
|6-6-3
|6-6-1
|5-4-1
|New Jersey
|27
|10
|13
|4
|24
|68
|86
|4-10-2
|6-3-2
|3-5-2
|Buffalo
|29
|6
|19
|4
|16
|61
|101
|2-11-2
|4-8-2
|0-9-1
|Tampa Bay
|29
|21
|6
|2
|44
|106
|69
|11-2-0
|10-4-2
|7-2-1
|Florida
|29
|19
|6
|4
|42
|100
|83
|9-4-3
|10-2-1
|6-2-2
|Carolina
|29
|20
|7
|2
|42
|99
|75
|10-1-2
|10-6-0
|8-1-1
|Chicago
|31
|14
|12
|5
|33
|94
|102
|7-4-2
|7-8-3
|3-6-1
|Columbus
|31
|12
|12
|7
|31
|83
|101
|7-5-5
|5-7-2
|4-4-2
|Nashville
|30
|13
|16
|1
|27
|73
|98
|7-7-0
|6-9-1
|4-5-1
|Dallas
|26
|9
|10
|7
|25
|74
|71
|6-4-5
|3-6-2
|3-4-3
|Detroit
|31
|10
|17
|4
|24
|71
|101
|7-7-3
|3-10-1
|5-4-1
|Vegas
|27
|20
|6
|1
|41
|90
|61
|12-2-1
|8-4-0
|8-2-0
|Colorado
|28
|18
|8
|2
|38
|91
|65
|11-4-1
|7-4-1
|7-2-1
|Minnesota
|28
|18
|9
|1
|37
|87
|69
|10-3-0
|8-6-1
|6-3-1
|St. Louis
|29
|14
|10
|5
|33
|89
|96
|4-7-3
|10-3-2
|4-3-3
|Los Angeles
|28
|12
|10
|6
|30
|83
|79
|5-3-4
|7-7-2
|3-4-3
|Arizona
|30
|12
|13
|5
|29
|72
|91
|7-7-3
|5-6-2
|3-5-2
|San Jose
|27
|11
|13
|3
|25
|80
|96
|3-5-1
|8-8-2
|4-5-1
|Anaheim
|31
|9
|16
|6
|24
|70
|105
|5-10-3
|4-6-3
|3-6-1
|Toronto
|30
|19
|9
|2
|40
|102
|79
|10-5-1
|9-4-1
|5-5-0
|Edmonton
|33
|20
|13
|0
|40
|112
|95
|11-8-0
|9-5-0
|6-4-0
|Winnipeg
|30
|18
|10
|2
|38
|98
|87
|10-5-1
|8-5-1
|5-4-1
|Montreal
|29
|13
|8
|8
|34
|93
|80
|5-5-1
|8-3-7
|4-2-4
|Vancouver
|33
|15
|16
|2
|32
|92
|104
|9-7-2
|6-9-0
|7-3-0
|Calgary
|30
|14
|13
|3
|31
|83
|92
|8-5-1
|6-8-2
|5-4-1
|Ottawa
|33
|10
|20
|3
|23
|87
|130
|6-6-3
|4-14-0
|3-5-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 2
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Boston 4, Buffalo 1
Columbus 3, Carolina 2, OT
Edmonton 2, Winnipeg 1
Colorado 5, Minnesota 1
Anaheim 3, Arizona 2, OT
Nashville 2, Florida 1
New Jersey 3, Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 3, Dallas 2
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.