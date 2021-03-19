All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Washington 29 19 6 4 42 103 88 9-3-2 10-3-2 9-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 31 19 8 4 42 90 71 12-1-2 7-7-2 8-2-0 Pittsburgh 30 18 11 1 37 96 85 12-3-0 6-8-1 7-3-0 Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66 7-3-1 9-5-3 5-3-2 Philadelphia 28 15 10 3 33 92 99 7-5-2 8-5-1 4-6-0 N.Y. Rangers 28 12 12 4 28 85 76 6-6-3 6-6-1 5-4-1 New Jersey 27 10 13 4 24 68 86 4-10-2 6-3-2 3-5-2 Buffalo 29 6 19 4 16 61 101 2-11-2 4-8-2 0-9-1

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Tampa Bay 29 21 6 2 44 106 69 11-2-0 10-4-2 7-2-1 Florida 29 19 6 4 42 100 83 9-4-3 10-2-1 6-2-2 Carolina 29 20 7 2 42 99 75 10-1-2 10-6-0 8-1-1 Chicago 31 14 12 5 33 94 102 7-4-2 7-8-3 3-6-1 Columbus 31 12 12 7 31 83 101 7-5-5 5-7-2 4-4-2 Nashville 30 13 16 1 27 73 98 7-7-0 6-9-1 4-5-1 Dallas 26 9 10 7 25 74 71 6-4-5 3-6-2 3-4-3 Detroit 31 10 17 4 24 71 101 7-7-3 3-10-1 5-4-1

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Vegas 27 20 6 1 41 90 61 12-2-1 8-4-0 8-2-0 Colorado 28 18 8 2 38 91 65 11-4-1 7-4-1 7-2-1 Minnesota 28 18 9 1 37 87 69 10-3-0 8-6-1 6-3-1 St. Louis 29 14 10 5 33 89 96 4-7-3 10-3-2 4-3-3 Los Angeles 28 12 10 6 30 83 79 5-3-4 7-7-2 3-4-3 Arizona 30 12 13 5 29 72 91 7-7-3 5-6-2 3-5-2 San Jose 27 11 13 3 25 80 96 3-5-1 8-8-2 4-5-1 Anaheim 31 9 16 6 24 70 105 5-10-3 4-6-3 3-6-1

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Toronto 30 19 9 2 40 102 79 10-5-1 9-4-1 5-5-0 Edmonton 33 20 13 0 40 112 95 11-8-0 9-5-0 6-4-0 Winnipeg 30 18 10 2 38 98 87 10-5-1 8-5-1 5-4-1 Montreal 29 13 8 8 34 93 80 5-5-1 8-3-7 4-2-4 Vancouver 33 15 16 2 32 92 104 9-7-2 6-9-0 7-3-0 Calgary 30 14 13 3 31 83 92 8-5-1 6-8-2 5-4-1 Ottawa 33 10 20 3 23 87 130 6-6-3 4-14-0 3-5-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 2

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Boston 4, Buffalo 1

Columbus 3, Carolina 2, OT

Edmonton 2, Winnipeg 1

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1

Anaheim 3, Arizona 2, OT

Nashville 2, Florida 1

New Jersey 3, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 3, Dallas 2

Friday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.