THROUGH MARCH 18
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|3
|.99
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|24
|1420
|43
|1.82
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|21
|1248
|39
|1.88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|23
|1389
|44
|1.90
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|16
|935
|32
|2.05
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|13
|786
|27
|2.06
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|10
|612
|22
|2.16
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|1329
|48
|2.17
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|10
|595
|22
|2.22
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|15
|807
|30
|2.23
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|10
|605
|23
|2.28
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|803
|31
|2.32
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|259
|10
|2.32
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|15
|839
|33
|2.36
|Michael Hutchinson
|Toronto
|6
|301
|12
|2.39
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|12
|724
|29
|2.40
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|18
|1046
|42
|2.41
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|12
|689
|28
|2.44
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|14
|853
|35
|2.46
|Scott Wedgewood
|New Jersey
|9
|545
|23
|2.53
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|23
|1389
|19
|3
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|24
|1420
|17
|7
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|21
|1248
|16
|5
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|23
|1359
|13
|8
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|1329
|13
|6
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|22
|1302
|13
|7
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|21
|1226
|12
|5
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|21
|1219
|12
|8
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|17
|1034
|12
|3
|2
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|16
|964
|12
|4
|0
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|16
|935
|12
|4
|0
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|22
|1314
|11
|10
|1
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|21
|1218
|11
|8
|2
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|21
|1277
|10
|7
|4
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|15
|839
|10
|3
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|21
|1212
|9
|7
|4
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|19
|1150
|9
|5
|5
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|19
|1062
|9
|10
|0
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|23
|1291
|8
|9
|5
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|19
|1005
|8
|6
|3
|Jonathan Bernier
|Detroit
|17
|929
|8
|6
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|16
|856
|8
|6
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|14
|853
|8
|4
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|3
|63
|.955
|2
|1
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|21
|1248
|39
|541
|.933
|16
|5
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|23
|1389
|44
|599
|.932
|19
|3
|1
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|16
|935
|32
|407
|.927
|12
|4
|0
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|10
|612
|22
|275
|.926
|6
|2
|2
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|24
|1420
|43
|534
|.925
|17
|7
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|1329
|48
|579
|.923
|13
|6
|3
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|10
|605
|23
|273
|.922
|4
|3
|3
|Michael Hutchinson
|Toronto
|6
|301
|12
|142
|.922
|3
|2
|0
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|16
|945
|40
|472
|.922
|5
|6
|4
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|13
|786
|27
|316
|.921
|7
|4
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|803
|31
|362
|.921
|6
|7
|1
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|15
|839
|33
|382
|.920
|10
|3
|0
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|22
|1314
|59
|682
|.920
|11
|10
|1
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|12
|724
|29
|334
|.920
|7
|3
|2
|Scott Wedgewood
|New Jersey
|9
|545
|23
|264
|.920
|3
|3
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|12
|689
|28
|316
|.919
|5
|4
|2
|Jonathan Bernier
|Detroit
|17
|929
|43
|480
|.918
|8
|6
|0
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|10
|595
|22
|237
|.915
|6
|3
|0
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|13
|743
|33
|355
|.915
|6
|5
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|24
|1420
|4
|17
|7
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|21
|1248
|4
|16
|5
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|23
|1389
|3
|19
|3
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|1329
|3
|13
|6
|3
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|23
|1312
|3
|6
|12
|5
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|21
|1218
|2
|11
|8
|2
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|16
|935
|2
|12
|4
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|15
|839
|2
|10
|3
|0
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|13
|786
|2
|7
|4
|2
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|14
|770
|2
|5
|8
|1
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|12
|688
|2
|6
|4
|2
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|14
|686
|2
|7
|4
|0
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|618
|2
|5
|4
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|545
|2
|6
|2
|1
|Scott Wedgewood
|New Jersey
|9
|545
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|2
|2
|1
|0