NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/03/19 22:09
Through Friday, March 19, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 33 20 38 58 12 14 7 0 6 131 15.3
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 33 17 32 49 22 10 9 1 5 97 17.5
Patrick Kane Chicago 31 12 30 42 5 12 2 0 1 109 11.0
Mitchell Marner Toronto 30 11 28 39 15 14 0 0 2 82 13.4
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 30 12 25 37 -4 8 3 0 2 60 20.0
Auston Matthews Toronto 27 21 15 36 8 6 8 0 7 112 18.8
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 29 11 24 35 2 16 3 0 1 54 20.4
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 28 8 26 34 3 4 3 0 2 62 12.9
Mark Stone Vegas 26 10 24 34 17 20 1 0 6 45 22.2
Brad Marchand Boston 28 12 22 34 9 22 2 1 1 67 17.9
Aleksander Barkov Florida 29 12 22 34 10 4 3 1 2 105 11.4
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 28 16 18 34 11 8 5 0 4 96 16.7
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 29 12 21 33 1 4 4 0 0 52 23.1
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 30 15 16 31 12 7 4 0 4 91 16.5
Tyson Barrie Edmonton 33 4 26 30 5 2 2 0 1 94 4.3
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 27 15 15 30 5 4 5 0 3 86 17.4
Brock Boeser Vancouver 33 15 15 30 1 10 5 1 1 76 19.7
Victor Hedman Tampa Bay 29 6 23 29 9 20 1 0 0 70 8.6
David Perron St. Louis 29 11 18 29 -3 16 4 0 2 78 14.1
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 28 13 16 29 6 10 7 0 0 69 18.8

Updated : 2021-03-19 23:22 GMT+08:00

