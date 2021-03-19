Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Saudi Arabia: Drones attack Riyadh oil facility; no damage

By Associated Press
2021/03/19 21:48
Saudi Arabia: Drones attack Riyadh oil facility; no damage

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said that drones struck an oil facility in the capital of Riyadh early on Friday morning, igniting a fire at the installation.

The official Saudi Press Agency quoted an official in the Ministry of Energy as saying that the dawn attack caused no injuries or damage, and did not affect oil supplies at the facility.

Earlier on Friday, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels reported that they’d fired six drones at a facility belonging to Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s oil giant that now has a sliver of its worth traded publicly on the stock market, in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia condemned the attack in strong terms, saying the assault targeted “the security and stability of the world’s energy supplies.”

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthis since March 2015, months after the rebels seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. The war has ground into a stalemate since, with Saudi Arabia facing international criticism for its airstrikes killing civilians.

Updated : 2021-03-19 23:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23