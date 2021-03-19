Alexa
Palestinians say West Bank protester killed by Israeli fire

By Associated Press
2021/03/19 21:00
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian protester during clashes on Friday in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The ministry said the man died after being shot in the head in the village of Beit Dagan, near the northern city of Nablus. Residents there hold regular demonstrations against Israeli settlements. The official Wafa news agency identified the man as Atef Hanaisheh, 45.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the report.

West Bank demonstrations often turn violent, with Palestinian protesters hurling rocks and firebombs at Israeli forces, who fire tear gas, rubber-coated bullets and sometimes live ammunition to disperse them.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.

Nearly 500,000 Israeli settlers live in around 130 settlements and dozens of unauthorized outposts scattered across the territory. The Palestinians view the settlements as a violation of international law and an obstacle to peace, a position with wide international support.

Updated : 2021-03-19 23:21 GMT+08:00

