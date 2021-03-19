Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Tech firm to replace Chevrolet as Man United jersey sponsor

By Associated Press
2021/03/19 21:25
Manchester United players celebrate after Manchester United's Amad Diallo scored his side's opening goal during the Europa League round of 16 first le...

Manchester United players celebrate after Manchester United's Amad Diallo scored his side's opening goal during the Europa League round of 16 first le...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United's jerseys will be sponsored by a technology company providing remote-access computer software after the Premier League club announced Friday that TeamViewer will replace Chevrolet.

The five-year deal starting next season sees a less well known brand replacing the car giant. It is expected to earn United more than $60 million a year — around a fifth less than the Chevrolet deal.

It reflects the challenges generating revenue during the pandemic.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-19 23:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23