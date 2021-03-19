Alexa
Explosion in Moscow suburb kills 3 people, injures 4

By Associated Press
2021/03/19 20:45
In this photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, smoke pours from an apartment building in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, Frid...

In this photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, smoke pours from an apartment building in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, Frid...

MOSCOW (AP) — An explosion in a residential building in a Moscow suburb killed three people and injured four more, emergency officials said.

The blast occurred in an apartment in the Moscow suburb of Khimki on Friday morning. It destroyed the ceilings between the two floors, shattered windows and damaged balconies of adjacent apartments.

Two adults and a child were found dead, according to emergency officials. Four more people, including a 10-year-old, have been hospitalized with injuries, they said.

Residents of the building were evacuated, and the gas supply was cut off in 36 apartments, the Interfax news agency reported.

The state Tass news agency reported that a gas leak could have caused the explosion. The authorities have opened a probe into the incident.

Updated : 2021-03-19 21:48 GMT+08:00

