By Associated Press
2021/03/19 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 19, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;Sun and clouds;88;78;WSW;9;79%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;100;73;Sunny and delightful;88;74;WNW;8;57%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Windy this morning;66;41;Mostly cloudy;65;43;NNE;2;52%;27%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds;54;43;Showers around;54;45;NE;9;68%;96%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;48;31;Some sun returning;45;42;W;7;75%;34%;2

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;19;2;Cloudy and very cold;23;7;NNE;10;60%;6%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;66;48;Partly sunny;59;45;ESE;8;58%;27%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;34;20;A bit of ice;34;28;SW;13;93%;68%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and warmer;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;NE;11;76%;56%;8

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;64;51;A little rain;62;51;ENE;5;70%;68%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;68;54;Partly sunny, nice;71;54;S;6;50%;3%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, nice;77;52;Partly sunny;78;55;NE;9;30%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;SE;6;69%;50%;7

Bangalore, India;Clearing;91;65;Hazy sunshine;91;65;ESE;6;36%;3%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;94;81;Clouds and sun;96;81;S;9;61%;9%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Spotty showers;50;43;Spotty showers;56;40;NNW;13;47%;62%;5

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;52;41;Blowing dust;59;39;NNW;15;35%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;45;27;Mostly cloudy;49;35;ENE;6;59%;67%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow shower;40;24;Clouds and sun, cold;39;34;WSW;7;51%;55%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;67;50;A shower and t-storm;67;51;WSW;5;79%;82%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;80;66;A t-storm in spots;79;66;E;9;73%;56%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers of rain/snow;40;29;Cold with a shower;40;23;NNW;12;49%;55%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;46;32;Partly sunny, chilly;46;40;NW;4;66%;28%;4

Bucharest, Romania;An afternoon shower;48;29;Mostly cloudy;49;34;ENE;7;60%;36%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny intervals;46;24;Mostly cloudy;48;21;NE;5;61%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;An afternoon shower;76;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;60;S;9;86%;77%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;66;A shower or two;83;66;ESE;6;48%;76%;6

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;62;49;Cloudy, p.m. rain;57;48;NW;7;90%;97%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;74;61;Sunny and warmer;90;63;NE;7;23%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;71;64;Decreasing clouds;69;62;SSE;17;56%;25%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly cloudy;83;63;A shower in the p.m.;82;65;ENE;5;56%;57%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;88;73;Mostly cloudy;92;74;SE;6;59%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Sunlit and breezy;40;30;Sunny and milder;52;39;SSE;6;38%;1%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;SSE;5;74%;87%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Chilly with some sun;38;25;Partly sunny;43;39;WNW;11;67%;39%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;76;65;Sunny and delightful;76;65;NNW;14;76%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;65;43;Plenty of sunshine;68;47;SE;6;47%;0%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;90;76;Warm with a shower;92;76;SSE;8;70%;72%;12

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;91;66;Hazy and very warm;92;67;NW;8;42%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;55;35;Mostly sunny;63;34;SSW;7;38%;19%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Some hazy sun;91;70;Hazy sun and hot;99;74;S;6;36%;3%;7

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;92;74;A stray t-shower;89;76;ENE;5;72%;60%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Low clouds;53;42;Mainly cloudy;52;41;WNW;8;79%;30%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;65;50;Afternoon rain;67;48;WSW;8;49%;95%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;63;51;Breezy in the a.m.;59;50;ESE;18;64%;75%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;82;75;A t-storm around;81;69;SE;9;80%;77%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;79;60;Partly sunny, nice;78;60;NE;5;55%;21%;12

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;85;71;Not as warm;75;67;N;10;55%;9%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cold;25;13;Snow showers, windy;34;32;WSW;18;85%;85%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;94;81;A t-storm around;91;79;SSE;8;65%;69%;10

Hong Kong, China;Warm and humid;87;72;Partly sunny;83;68;ESE;7;70%;29%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;79;69;Increasingly windy;79;70;ENE;19;61%;80%;10

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;93;69;Sunshine;91;69;ESE;5;35%;7%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun and warm;86;60;Partly sunny, warm;87;62;N;8;33%;55%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;48;37;An afternoon shower;52;39;ENE;9;80%;79%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;76;A t-storm around;92;77;SW;8;67%;55%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;90;74;Sunny and nice;87;74;N;9;53%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun and some clouds;77;61;A t-storm around;75;57;SSE;7;61%;55%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sun;63;43;A t-storm around;64;42;NNW;6;49%;81%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;95;71;Sunny and very warm;96;72;WSW;8;41%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;77;57;A t-storm in spots;79;53;W;7;45%;41%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;103;76;Sunny and very warm;104;78;NNE;16;14%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;40;31;A few flurries;43;28;W;6;52%;60%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;72;Partly sunny;87;73;N;8;58%;44%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;89;73;A t-storm in spots;89;74;W;6;68%;64%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;97;75;Partly sunny;95;76;SW;5;44%;6%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;A t-storm or two;91;78;NNW;5;74%;84%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;54;37;An afternoon shower;55;39;SE;7;67%;77%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;87;80;A stray thunderstorm;87;80;SW;7;75%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;High clouds;78;70;High clouds;78;69;SSE;8;63%;9%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;64;47;Breezy in the a.m.;62;44;NNE;13;42%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds;50;37;Mainly cloudy;50;43;NW;4;77%;13%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;73;57;Mostly sunny;70;50;ENE;6;50%;9%;6

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;88;78;A morning t-storm;88;79;SSW;7;72%;66%;6

Madrid, Spain;Windy this afternoon;56;38;Periods of sun;54;30;ENE;10;36%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;89;81;Mostly sunny;89;80;NNW;5;61%;34%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;84;75;A stray thunderstorm;86;75;ENE;6;81%;57%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A shower in the p.m.;95;79;ESE;5;61%;71%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;80;59;Increasing clouds;79;65;ESE;8;58%;27%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;73;44;An afternoon shower;73;46;N;7;38%;48%;11

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;84;62;A passing shower;77;64;N;8;61%;80%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Chilly with some sun;35;19;Mostly cloudy;35;24;W;7;64%;21%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with sunshine;89;79;An afternoon shower;90;81;ESE;10;65%;78%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;75;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;69;S;7;75%;91%;2

Montreal, Canada;Breezy and colder;32;26;Milder with sunshine;47;32;WSW;3;47%;0%;4

Moscow, Russia;Clearing;34;19;Clouds and sun;31;23;WSW;6;71%;80%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;77;Hazy sunshine;90;76;N;7;52%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;82;61;A t-shower in spots;81;61;NNE;11;59%;64%;14

New York, United States;Winds subsiding;42;30;Sunny and milder;54;37;NW;6;32%;1%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;69;44;Partly sunny;69;45;ENE;6;48%;25%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;28;19;Partly sunny, breezy;37;31;S;14;69%;53%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;69;43;Turning cloudy, warm;71;57;ENE;5;54%;89%;6

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, colder;34;23;Showers;43;30;NW;4;78%;60%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and breezy;34;22;Mostly sunny, milder;51;27;WSW;9;48%;0%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;84;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;76;NE;7;77%;74%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;86;74;A thunderstorm;88;74;NNW;9;67%;78%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;84;73;A morning shower;88;73;ENE;7;68%;68%;10

Paris, France;Breezy and chilly;48;34;Lots of sun, cool;50;39;NNE;10;62%;11%;4

Perth, Australia;Very hot;99;73;Partly sunny and hot;93;74;SE;8;27%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy, warm;97;80;A p.m. t-storm;94;79;SSW;6;60%;76%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;An a.m. thunderstorm;86;73;A t-storm around;90;74;NNE;9;71%;64%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine, pleasant;88;68;A shower in spots;88;68;S;7;53%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers of rain/snow;37;21;Clouds and sun, cold;31;22;WSW;6;53%;44%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;65;43;Morning rain, cooler;49;38;W;5;79%;69%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;68;51;Periods of rain;65;51;S;8;71%;85%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Turning cloudy;66;50;Morning showers;59;43;ENE;8;78%;100%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;85;73;A shower in the a.m.;85;72;SE;8;73%;82%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brief a.m. showers;46;38;A little a.m. rain;40;39;S;12;74%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;31;18;Mostly cloudy;34;30;SW;8;55%;75%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;73;Mostly sunny;88;73;ENE;7;68%;5%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;91;67;Plenty of sunshine;88;59;NE;8;12%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Occasional rain;55;37;A shower or two;54;38;NE;6;55%;65%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds limiting sun;27;16;Cloudy;31;29;SW;9;44%;82%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;59;47;Partly sunny, cool;59;45;NW;11;61%;5%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;77;65;A t-storm around;79;64;ENE;12;66%;48%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;82;73;A brief shower;84;74;ESE;12;66%;79%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;75;63;A t-storm around;76;61;N;8;68%;53%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Hazy sunshine;79;53;Sunny and pleasant;77;54;ENE;7;12%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;A shower in the p.m.;64;50;Sunny and nice;74;51;SSW;4;49%;2%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;Partly sunny;85;70;ENE;8;67%;27%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;63;40;Partly sunny;62;33;NE;7;39%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;52;41;A few showers;51;39;SE;6;74%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny;68;47;Clearing and cooler;54;39;WSW;4;62%;28%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;55;52;Still cloudy;55;48;NNW;9;87%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty p.m. showers;91;78;Downpours;89;77;N;4;74%;89%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in spots;44;30;A little p.m. rain;43;34;ESE;10;72%;87%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;83;73;A shower in places;82;73;ENE;12;70%;79%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, chilly;35;24;Not as cold;44;32;W;9;62%;68%;3

Sydney, Australia;Showers;72;69;Heavy rain, windy;72;68;ENE;19;88%;97%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;66;Mostly sunny;82;66;NE;6;70%;30%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow, cold;27;22;Snow showers, breezy;35;32;WSW;15;53%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and warm;75;53;Cooler with rain;61;45;NNW;10;79%;91%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming very windy;54;33;Cloudy;54;37;NNW;8;52%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy;66;49;Plenty of sunshine;64;50;NNW;12;16%;1%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;70;55;Sunlit and pleasant;74;61;NNE;6;56%;1%;7

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;54;39;Rain;59;45;ENE;4;52%;94%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sun and clouds;62;52;Becoming cloudy;66;59;S;7;53%;77%;2

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and breezy;38;31;Sunny, not as cool;51;34;WSW;7;49%;0%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy this morning;67;59;Turning out cloudy;78;60;S;7;41%;16%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;55;49;Showers around;58;49;WNW;5;71%;82%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold, turning breezy;25;1;Mostly sunny, cold;22;5;W;11;46%;3%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;50;42;Showers around;49;39;W;6;63%;70%;1

Vienna, Austria;Showers of rain/snow;42;28;Showers around, cold;36;24;NW;8;54%;59%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;98;76;Very hot;102;77;WSW;4;46%;12%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, a flurry;35;22;Mostly cloudy;34;25;WSW;7;59%;37%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;39;25;Mostly cloudy, cold;36;24;WSW;7;59%;30%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;62;52;Turning sunny;64;57;SSE;13;62%;41%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;100;72;Hot with some sun;102;72;W;5;43%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray p.m. shower;49;30;Rather cloudy;48;34;E;3;56%;67%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-03-19 21:47 GMT+08:00

