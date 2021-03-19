Taiwan premier and health minister offer to go first to receive AstraZeneca jab

CECC chief Chen Shih-chung confirms March 22 as the starting date for the AstraZeneca vaccination campaign CECC chief Chen Shih-chung confirms March 22 as the starting date for the AstraZeneca vaccination campaign (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) both accepted a suggestion to be the first to be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine Monday (March 22) to dispel any lingering doubts from the public about the safety of the shots, reports said Friday (March 19).

A last-minute discussion by health specialists Friday evening concluded that the benefits of the anti-coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine outweighed the risk of side effects, including blood clots, which led to several European countries halting their inoculation campaigns.

Following the meeting, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that the inoculations would go ahead as planned for medical staff at 57 hospitals across the country, CNA reported. Earlier Friday, a list of the hospitals receiving their share of the 44,500 doses had been published by the media.

As to the experts asking him or Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) to go first, Chen told reporters he had no problem and would accept the proposal, according to a Liberty Times report. However, he emphasized that the idea was only a suggestion, and not a final decision. Free will came first, the minister added.

Later, the premier's office confirmed that Su had always been willing to set an example if the public was reticent about the vaccinations, CNA reported.

Despite the absence of scientific evidence that there was a link between the AstraZeneca shots and certain side effects, Chen advised members of the public to consult their physician before going ahead with the vaccination.

People taking contraceptives or undergoing hormone treatment were advised to stay away for the present time, while patients showing a range of unexpected side effects within 14 days of the vaccination should immediately seek medical aid, the CECC said.