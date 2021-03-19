Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/19 19:22
Rebels beat NSW in 1st home Super Rugby match in a year

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Melbourne Rebels won their first home match in more than a year on Friday, beating the New South Wales Waratahs 33-14 in Super Rugby Australia.

The Rebels spent all of last season on the road because of coronavirus quarantine restrictions, and they were forced to leave Victoria state a month ago during the start of the season to stay clear a new outbreak.

Their last home game was March 7, 2020, when they beat the Johannesburg-based Lions 37-17. That was when Super Rugby was still an international competition before the coronavirus stopped all overseas flights into Australia.

The Rebels led 23-0 at halftime on Friday as the Waratahs slumped to their fifth loss in a row this season.

Melbourne flyhalf Matt Toomua scored one of the Rebels three tries and added 13 points with his kicking game on two conversions and three penalties.

