1st batch of AstraZeneca vaccine sent out to 57 medical institutions across Taiwan

Packages of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed in Taiwan. (Shin Kong Wu Ho Su Memorial Hospital photo) Packages of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed in Taiwan. (Shin Kong Wu Ho Su Memorial Hospital photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first batch of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 was being delivered to 57 medical institutions across Taiwan on Friday (March 19).

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) on Friday said that delivery of the first wave of 44,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to 56 out of 57 medical institutions started at noon. The only exception was a medical care facility in Lienchiang County, as delivery was delayed due to weather conditions.

Allocation is based on the number of people to be vaccinated at Level 1 and Level 2 risk levels. Hospitals that need to vaccinate more than 500 people will have a higher chance of receiving the first wave of shots.

Friday evening, the CECC will hold a meeting of experts to clarify any safety concerns over the vaccine and determine whether there are sensitive groups and if warning labels should be added. According to the CECC, the shots will begin to be administered on Monday (March 22) at the soonest.

A person familiar with the matter told CNA that Taipei has the largest number of medical institutions to receive the first wave of vaccines, at nine; followed by six in Taichung City; five in Taoyuan City; and four in New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Tainan City, and Kaohsiung City. Yilan, Hualien, Hsinchu City, Changhua County, Pingtung County, and Nantou County each have two.

Meanwhile, in Keelung City, Miaoli County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Taitung County, Lienchiang County, Kinmen County, and Penghu County, there is only one healthcare facility to receive the doses.

The source said that after the vaccines are distributed and given the green light, each hospital must set up a vaccination clinic. Before vaccination, in addition to confirming that there is no allergic reaction to the vaccine components, no fever or acute infection symptoms, the vaccination can be given after a doctor deems it suitable.

A yellow "vaccination record card" records the vaccination manufacturer, date, and the name of the physician who received the vaccination. A purple "vaccination sticker" will also be affixed to the health insurance card.

In addition, the source pointed out that considering the vaccinations may generate additional personnel and operating expenses, the CECC will provide local governments with a subsidy of NT$147 million (US$5.1 million) to assist in the purchase of equipment designed to store the vaccines at minus 20 degrees Celsius and subsidize personnel and other expenses.