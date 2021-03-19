Alexa
US senators to reconsider permanent normal trade relations with China

China Trade Relations Act would require president to approve normal trade ties on an annual basis

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/19 17:13
Florida Republican Rick Scott is one of three senators reintroducing the China Trade Relations Act 

Florida Republican Rick Scott is one of three senators reintroducing the China Trade Relations Act  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Republican members of the United States Senate want to revoke permanent normal trade relations (PNTR) with China and sanction the communist country for its use of forced labor, reports said Friday (March 19).

The “China Trade Relations Act” would require the president to approve normal trade ties on an annual basis, while Congress could overturn his decision, the South China Morning Post reported. Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Rick Scott of Florida, and Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma reintroduced the bill on Thursday (March 18) in the latest effort to loosen U.S. reliance on the Chinese economy.

The PNTR policy was introduced in 2000 to pave the way for China’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), but it was also promoted as a way to make the communist country less authoritarian.

As China has been accused of human rights infringements on several fronts and aggressive behavior toward its neighbors, PNTR should no longer apply, the senators said.
US-China relations
US-China trade war
Permanent Normal Trade Relations
China Trade Relations Act
Tom Cotton
Jim Inhofe
Rick Scott
US Senate

