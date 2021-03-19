Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

South Korea wants Taiwan’s help with semiconductor shortage

Delegation reportedly visited Taiwan's economics minister in early March

  118
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/19 16:14
South Korea has reportedly also asked Taiwan to help with the automotive chip shortage (Facebook, Kia Worldwide screenshot)  

South Korea has reportedly also asked Taiwan to help with the automotive chip shortage (Facebook, Kia Worldwide screenshot)  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korea has become the latest country to ask Taiwan to help solve the global shortage in automotive semiconductors, reports said Friday (March 19).

Car manufacturers across the world have been forced to postpone deliveries as suppliers have failed to keep up with the demand for chips. The United States, Japan and Germany contacted Taiwan, where government and prominent semiconductor manufacturers promised to do their utmost to help out.

As South Korea’s Samsung Electronics was unable to keep up with demand, local carmakers Hyundai and Kia saw their available chips supply dwindle to as low as three months, CNA reported.

As a result, a South Korean delegation visited Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) in early March to request assistance. The country’s representative office in Taipei did not comment, according to the CNA report.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) emphasized that it was treating all requests the same way, and that the government and chipmakers have agreed to increase production capacity and to prioritize clients in the automotive sector.

Only 2.2 percent of automotive chips were made inside South Korea, with the nation’s carmakers relying on semiconductors from foreign companies, some of which also contracted the products from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), CNA reported.
semiconductors
semiconductor shortage
TSMC
MOEA
Wang Mei-hua
South Korea
Hyundai
Kia
automotive chip shortage

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan plans to start AstraZeneca vaccination campaign March 22
Taiwan plans to start AstraZeneca vaccination campaign March 22
2021/03/17 20:18
Taiwan expects major investment projects by 8 foreign corporations
Taiwan expects major investment projects by 8 foreign corporations
2021/03/17 17:53
Canada's trade minister praises virtual meeting with Taiwan's economics minister
Canada's trade minister praises virtual meeting with Taiwan's economics minister
2021/03/12 13:55
Taiwan drought to affect Apple, Tesla: Barron’s
Taiwan drought to affect Apple, Tesla: Barron’s
2021/03/11 16:48
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
Taiwan in 'travel bubble' talks with 5 countries
2021/03/11 11:20

Updated : 2021-03-19 17:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay