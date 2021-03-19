South Korea wants Taiwan’s help with semiconductor shortage

South Korea has reportedly also asked Taiwan to help with the automotive chip shortage (Facebook, Kia Worldwide screenshot) South Korea has reportedly also asked Taiwan to help with the automotive chip shortage (Facebook, Kia Worldwide screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korea has become the latest country to ask Taiwan to help solve the global shortage in automotive semiconductors, reports said Friday (March 19).

Car manufacturers across the world have been forced to postpone deliveries as suppliers have failed to keep up with the demand for chips. The United States, Japan and Germany contacted Taiwan, where government and prominent semiconductor manufacturers promised to do their utmost to help out.

As South Korea’s Samsung Electronics was unable to keep up with demand, local carmakers Hyundai and Kia saw their available chips supply dwindle to as low as three months, CNA reported.

As a result, a South Korean delegation visited Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) in early March to request assistance. The country’s representative office in Taipei did not comment, according to the CNA report.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) emphasized that it was treating all requests the same way, and that the government and chipmakers have agreed to increase production capacity and to prioritize clients in the automotive sector.

Only 2.2 percent of automotive chips were made inside South Korea, with the nation’s carmakers relying on semiconductors from foreign companies, some of which also contracted the products from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), CNA reported.