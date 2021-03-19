American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine

Army Chemical Corps soldiers fumigate room where Taiwanese businessman was kept in quarantine. (Military News Agency photo) Army Chemical Corps soldiers fumigate room where Taiwanese businessman was kept in quarantine. (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (March 19) confirmed six imported COVID-19 infections, including an American woman who did not test positive for the virus until 25 days after her quarantine ended.

During a press conference on Friday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced six imported infections, which means the country has now surpassed 1,000 cases, with 1,004. The latest cases have been imported from Paraguay, the Philippines, the U.S., and Indonesia, raising the total number of imported cases in the country to 888.

According to Chuang, case No. 1003 is an American woman in her 50s who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the U.S. on Jan. 14 of this year. She came to Taiwan with family members for work on Feb. 7.

She had submitted a negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of their flight. Upon arrival in Taiwan, she was sent directly to a quarantine hotel.

When her quarantine ended on Feb. 22, she checked into another hotel where she stayed with family members. As she was scheduled to return to the U.S., she went to a hospital to undergo a coronavirus test at her own expense on March 17 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 19.

The health department has identified a total of 13 contacts in her case, including 12 family members and friends who have been told to enter home isolation. One contact is a hotel staff member, who has been asked to commence self-heath monitoring.