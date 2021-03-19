Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

American tests positive for COVID 25 days after Taiwan quarantine

13 Taiwan contacts have been listed for COVID-positive American woman

  241
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/19 15:52
Army Chemical Corps soldiers fumigate room where Taiwanese businessman was kept in quarantine. (Military News Agency photo) 

Army Chemical Corps soldiers fumigate room where Taiwanese businessman was kept in quarantine. (Military News Agency photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (March 19) confirmed six imported COVID-19 infections, including an American woman who did not test positive for the virus until 25 days after her quarantine ended.

During a press conference on Friday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced six imported infections, which means the country has now surpassed 1,000 cases, with 1,004. The latest cases have been imported from Paraguay, the Philippines, the U.S., and Indonesia, raising the total number of imported cases in the country to 888.

According to Chuang, case No. 1003 is an American woman in her 50s who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the U.S. on Jan. 14 of this year. She came to Taiwan with family members for work on Feb. 7.

She had submitted a negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of their flight. Upon arrival in Taiwan, she was sent directly to a quarantine hotel.

When her quarantine ended on Feb. 22, she checked into another hotel where she stayed with family members. As she was scheduled to return to the U.S., she went to a hospital to undergo a coronavirus test at her own expense on March 17 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 19.

The health department has identified a total of 13 contacts in her case, including 12 family members and friends who have been told to enter home isolation. One contact is a hotel staff member, who has been asked to commence self-heath monitoring.
Covid cases
Covid infections
coronavirus infections
coronavirus cases
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 8 COVID cases imported from Oman, Philippines, Egypt, and Vietnam
Taiwan reports 8 COVID cases imported from Oman, Philippines, Egypt, and Vietnam
2021/03/18 15:36
Wanted Taiwanese man among 4 imported COVID cases from Philippines
Wanted Taiwanese man among 4 imported COVID cases from Philippines
2021/03/15 15:40
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 47 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 47 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
2021/03/15 14:51
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 44 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
2021/03/12 15:57
Taiwan reports 1 COVID case imported from Philippines
Taiwan reports 1 COVID case imported from Philippines
2021/03/10 14:55

Updated : 2021-03-19 17:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay