Security issues at play with Chinese firm’s failed bid for cable project

Undersea cables in Pacific strategically vital as countries project influence in region

  214
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/19 15:25
Undersea cables in the Pacific (Reuters image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese company is among three that have failed to secure a bid to implement an undersea cable project in the Pacific region, with much at stake including security concerns, according to Nikkei Asia.

Huawei Marine, divested from Huawei Technologies and currently owned by China’s Hengtong Group, joined France-based Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) and Japan’s NEC as the three bidders for the infrastructure project. Funded by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, the $72.6 million project involves building optical cables connecting Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), Kiribati, and Nauru.

Nikkei Asia reported the three firms were notified by a consortium of carriers from the three Oceanian countries in February that their bids were determined as “invalidated,” without giving details. Huawei Marine was said to be in a favorable position because of its cut-price bid, 20 percent lower than its rivals, according to Reuters in a December report, citing sources.

The U.S., Japan, and Australia reportedly warned about the potential risks of the infrastructure being exploited by Beijing for espionage purposes. The submarine cable’s planned connection to one that reaches the U.S. territory of Guam has also raised eyebrows in some quarters.

Undersea cables are key to communications and the field has emerged as an area in the Pacific where countries vie for diplomatic clout. The three nations are expected to reopen the tender, which could see Chinese companies excluded, wrote Nikkei Asia.

Nauru is one of the 15 remaining diplomatic allies of Taiwan. Kiribati is believed to have favored Huawei Marine for the project after it cut ties with Taiwan in 2019, following Beijing's effort to encourage both Kiribati and Solomon Islands to switch recognition to China in a week.
