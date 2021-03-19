Taiwan reaches 1,000 Covid cases 1 year into pandemic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (March 19) confirmed six COVID-19 infections, surpassing the 1,000 case mark well over a year into the pandemic.

During a press conference on Friday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced six imported infections, which means that the country has now surpassed 1,000 cases, with 1,004. The latest cases have been imported from Paraguay, the Philippines, the U.S., and Indonesia, raising the total number of imported cases in the country to 888.

Each had submitted a negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to a quarantine center upon arrival in Taiwan.

Chuang said that Case No. 1000 is a 30-year old Filipino man who came to Taiwan for work on Feb. 28. When he arrived in Taiwan, he told quarantine officers that he was not experiencing any symptoms of the virus, but that family members of his in the Philippines had been diagnosed with the disease in late February.

While undergoing self-health monitoring, his company arranged for him to undergo a self-paid coronavirus test on March 17. On March 19, he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The health department has listed a total of six contacts in his case. Of these contacts, two have been told to enter home isolation, while four have been asked to start self-health monitoring as they were deemed to have worn adequate protective gear.

Cases 1001 and 1002 are female Filipino migrant workers in their 20s and 30s, respectively. They came to Taiwan for work on March 4 this year.

As their quarantines were set to expire, they were tested for coronavirus on March 17. On March 19, both tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the two are asymptomatic and did not interact with others during their quarantines, the health department has not listed any contacts in their cases.

According to Chuang, Case No. 1003 is an American woman in her 50s who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the U.S. on January 14 of this year. She came to Taiwan for work with her family on Feb. 7 and her quarantine ended on Feb. 22.

As she was scheduled to return to the U.S., she went to a hospital to undergo a coronavirus test at her own expense on March 17 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 19. The health department has identified a total of 13 contacts in her case, including 12 family members and friends who have been told to enter home isolation.

One contact is a hotel staff member, who has been asked to commence self-heath monitoring.

Case No. 1004 is a Paraguayan male in his 20s. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in Paraguay on January 16 of this year.

On March 4, he took a flight that connected through Brazil and Dubai on his way to Taiwan to study. On March 6, he underwent a coronavirus test, which came back negative.

On March 18, prior to the expiration of his quarantine, he underwent another coronavirus test, which came back positive on March 19. Because he is asymptomatic and did not interact with other people during his quarantine, no contacts have been listed in his case.

Chuang stated that Case No. 1005 is an Indonesian male fisherman in his 20s who came to Taiwan for work on March 5. As his quarantine was due to end, he underwent a coronavirus test on March 18.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19. Since he has been asymptomatic since entering the country and did not interact with other people during his quarantine, the health department has not listed any contacts in his case.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 183,386 COVID-19 tests, with 181,364 coming back negative. Out of the 1,004 officially confirmed cases, 888 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one was an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, 10 individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 959 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 35 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.