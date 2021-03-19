Taiwan flight attendant couple caught breaking quarantine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two flight attendants for Taiwan's China Airlines were caught late February violating quarantine rules after returning to the country from work.

On Friday (March 19), news broke that two China Airlines crew members, who are dating, had skipped their mandatory five-day quarantine after flying back from New York last month. After deliberating leaving behind their mobile phones to avoid monitoring, they reportedly slipped out of their house to go on a mini-trip.

While they were driving on the highway, the police pulled them over due to a road traffic accident ahead and asked for their IDs. Upon realizing they had broken quarantine, the police immediately contacted health officials and transported the couple to a government quarantine facility.

China Airlines confirmed the news in a press interview later Friday and said the company will determine penalties for the two employees. It said they will likely be suspended or dismissed for their irresponsible behavior.

Earlier this month, the Civil Aeronautics Administrations implemented regulations that require all flight crew arriving on long-haul flights to undergo five days of home isolation, followed by a nine-day period of self-health monitoring. The crew members must wear hazmat suits on all flights and remain in airport hotels during their entire stay in other countries.