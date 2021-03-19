Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan flight attendant couple caught breaking quarantine

Taiwan’s China Airlines to penalize crew members for skipping shortened quarantine

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/19 15:19
(China Airlines photo)

(China Airlines photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two flight attendants for Taiwan's China Airlines were caught late February violating quarantine rules after returning to the country from work.

On Friday (March 19), news broke that two China Airlines crew members, who are dating, had skipped their mandatory five-day quarantine after flying back from New York last month. After deliberating leaving behind their mobile phones to avoid monitoring, they reportedly slipped out of their house to go on a mini-trip.

While they were driving on the highway, the police pulled them over due to a road traffic accident ahead and asked for their IDs. Upon realizing they had broken quarantine, the police immediately contacted health officials and transported the couple to a government quarantine facility.

China Airlines confirmed the news in a press interview later Friday and said the company will determine penalties for the two employees. It said they will likely be suspended or dismissed for their irresponsible behavior.

Earlier this month, the Civil Aeronautics Administrations implemented regulations that require all flight crew arriving on long-haul flights to undergo five days of home isolation, followed by a nine-day period of self-health monitoring. The crew members must wear hazmat suits on all flights and remain in airport hotels during their entire stay in other countries.
China Airlines
Taiwan airline
Taiwanese airline
quarantine evader
quarantine violation
home quarantine
flight attendant
couple

RELATED ARTICLES

Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
Felon skips Taiwan quarantine for 3 days after returning from China
2021/03/02 16:56
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
Taiwan to expand 'one person per residence' quarantine rule from March 1
2021/02/28 09:05
Taiwan’s China Airlines recognized by S&P Global for sustainability focus
Taiwan’s China Airlines recognized by S&P Global for sustainability focus
2021/02/26 16:02
Taiwan’s China Airlines ready to fly COVID vaccines into country
Taiwan’s China Airlines ready to fly COVID vaccines into country
2021/02/25 17:19
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
Taiwan’s airline stocks soar with news of possible lifting of foreigner entry ban
2021/02/23 15:46

Updated : 2021-03-19 15:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay