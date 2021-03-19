Alexa
Atlanta Hawks get 14 players vaccinated for COVID-19

By Associated Press
2021/03/19 13:27
Atlanta Hawks' John Collins (20) celebrates after scoring with Trae Young (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma Ci...

ATLANTA (AP) — Fourteen Atlanta Hawks players received their first vaccinations for COVID-19 following Thursday night's win over Oklahoma City.

The team said in a statement after the game that 36 individuals with the basketball operations staff, including 14 players, took their first dose after meeting the state's eligibility requirements.

Three players were not vaccinated because they didn't meet Georgia standards to qualify.

“Increasing access to health, wellness and play throughout the greater Atlanta community continues to be a priority for our organization," the statement said. “As eligibility for vaccination continues to expand, we intend to use our platform and influence to encourage and educate citizens on the importance of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you are eligible, especially younger adults and communities of color.”

The Hawks and the New Orleans Pelicans are the only NBA teams to confirm that players and basketball staff have received initial doses of the vaccine.

Many of the players were able to qualify because they meet Georgia's standards that anyone with a body mass index over 25 is eligible.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

