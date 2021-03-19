Alexa
Taiwan pop diva Jolin Tsai to release song with DJ R3hab

Tsai has a record of working with other international DJs, including Alesso

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/19 13:39
Jolin Tsai announces collaboration with Dutch DJ R3hab (Facebook, Jolin Tsai photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese pop diva Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) will release a song over the weekend with the world’s No. 13 DJ, R3hab, reports said Friday (March 19).

The news came in an enigmatic Facebook post by the 40-year-old star. “Words cannot describe,” she wrote, adding a picture of her with the Dutch DJ under the words “Stars Align” — which looks likely to be the title of the new song.

R3hab, 34, is of Moroccan origin, his real name being Fadil El Ghoul. On the latest edition of the DJ MAG 100 list, he climbed one place to reach No. 13. He reportedly signed a deal with Liquid State, a joint venture between Sony Music and China’s Tencent Group, to release songs focused on the Asian market.

Tsai’s fans welcomed the news, expressing the hope for a new album by the Taiwanese star. There was no word about whether the new song, to be released Sunday (March 21) morning, would be a ballad or an upbeat dance track. One fan noted that the song title could be a reference to the passage of a large asteroid expected the same day.

The Taiwanese pop singer is no stranger to collaborations with top DJs. In 2016, she released a melodic version of “I Wanna Know” with the song’s original singer, Sweden’s Alesso, which scored more than 3 million views on YouTube.
Jolin Tsai
R3hab
EDM
DJ MAG 100
DJs
Alesso
Stars Align

Updated : 2021-03-19 14:08 GMT+08:00

