AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By Associated Press
2021/03/19 12:37
A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a village as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, Monday, March 15...
Cars are driven along an expressway amid a sandstorm during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Monday, March 15, 2021. The sandstorm brought a tinted h...
Armed riot policemen charge after firing teargas and rubber bullets as anti-coup protesters abandon their makeshift barricades and run in Yangon, Myan...
Residents flash the lights from their mobile phones during an anti-coup rally held despite an overnight curfew at the Myaynigone area of Sanchaung tow...
Mother of Khant Ngar Hein weeps during his funeral in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Khant Ngar Hein, a 18-year old student of medicine was...
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade...
Kashmiri Muslim women pray as the head priest displays a relic at the Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Mehraj-u-Alam, believed to mark the ascensio...
Members of National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student body of the Congress party, scuffle with Indian paramilitary soldiers as they protest ...
England's Jonny Bairstow bats during the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday,...

MARCH 12-18, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-03-19 14:08 GMT+08:00

