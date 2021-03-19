AP Week in Pictures: Asia

England's Jonny Bairstow bats during the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday,... England's Jonny Bairstow bats during the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Members of National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student body of the Congress party, scuffle with Indian paramilitary soldiers as they protest ... Members of National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student body of the Congress party, scuffle with Indian paramilitary soldiers as they protest against rising unemployment in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Kashmiri Muslim women pray as the head priest displays a relic at the Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Mehraj-u-Alam, believed to mark the ascensio... Kashmiri Muslim women pray as the head priest displays a relic at the Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Mehraj-u-Alam, believed to mark the ascension of Prophet Muhammad to heaven, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, March 12, 2021. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims gathered at the Hazratbal shrine, which houses a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Islam's Prophet Muhammad. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade... A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Mother of Khant Ngar Hein weeps during his funeral in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Khant Ngar Hein, a 18-year old student of medicine was... Mother of Khant Ngar Hein weeps during his funeral in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Khant Ngar Hein, a 18-year old student of medicine was shot on his chest on Sunday, March 14, in Tamwe, Yangon, by security forces during an anti-crop protest. (AP Photo)

Residents flash the lights from their mobile phones during an anti-coup rally held despite an overnight curfew at the Myaynigone area of Sanchaung tow... Residents flash the lights from their mobile phones during an anti-coup rally held despite an overnight curfew at the Myaynigone area of Sanchaung township in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, March 15, 2021. Myanmar's ruling junta has declared martial law in a wide area of the country's largest city Yangon, as security forces killed dozens of protesters over the weekend in an increasingly lethal crackdown on resistance to last month's military coup. (AP Photo)

Armed riot policemen charge after firing teargas and rubber bullets as anti-coup protesters abandon their makeshift barricades and run in Yangon, Myan... Armed riot policemen charge after firing teargas and rubber bullets as anti-coup protesters abandon their makeshift barricades and run in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo)

Cars are driven along an expressway amid a sandstorm during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Monday, March 15, 2021. The sandstorm brought a tinted h... Cars are driven along an expressway amid a sandstorm during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Monday, March 15, 2021. The sandstorm brought a tinted haze to Beijing's skies and sent air quality indices soaring on Monday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a village as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, Monday, March 15... A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a village as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, Monday, March 15, 2021. The Department of Health has been reporting a surge in infections for more than a week, adding to concerns over a sluggish start of a vaccination campaign that has faced supply problems and public reluctance. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MARCH 12-18, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com