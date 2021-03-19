Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2021/03/19 12:08
People wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic wait to buy low-cost cooking gas from the Petrobrás Oil Tankers Union in the Vila Vintem favela of Rio...
Bridiga dos Santos, 70, waits for her first shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 during a house to house vaccination campaign in the Kalunga Vao d...
A woman walks past the police after they cleared protesting coca farmers who were demonstrating against the government of Luis Arce, in Unduavi, Boliv...
Hikers view Fuego Volcano as it erupts, from atop Acatenango summit in Acatenango, Guatemala on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)
A doctor examines the eyes of a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit of the National Hospital in Itaugua, Paraguay, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, a...
People lower the remains of Elfego Miranda Diaz into a grave, one of the Guatemalan migrants who was killed near the U.S.-Mexico border in January, at...
A boy runs out from the Nissan auto dealership set ablaze during a protest by a sector of the police force known as Fantom 509 in Port-au-Prince, Hait...
Bolivia's former interim President Jeanine Anez is escorted into a police station after giving her statement at the prosectors's office, in La Paz, Bo...
Researcher Rodrigo Medellin from UNAM's Institute of Ecology holds an owl as he and his students catch and release birds on campus as part of a nightt...
A soldier escorts volunteers delivering boxes of donated food to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, Mar...
A woman plays with a dog as she waits for a free lunch provided by the Patronato San Jose shelter in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, March 18, 2021, amid th...

March 11, 2021 – March 18, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP photojournalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay.

___

Updated : 2021-03-19 14:07 GMT+08:00

