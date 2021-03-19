AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

A woman plays with a dog as she waits for a free lunch provided by the Patronato San Jose shelter in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, March 18, 2021, amid th... A woman plays with a dog as she waits for a free lunch provided by the Patronato San Jose shelter in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, March 18, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

A soldier escorts volunteers delivering boxes of donated food to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, Mar... A soldier escorts volunteers delivering boxes of donated food to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, March 13, 2021. El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele created this program last year to help poor families across the country. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

Researcher Rodrigo Medellin from UNAM's Institute of Ecology holds an owl as he and his students catch and release birds on campus as part of a nightt... Researcher Rodrigo Medellin from UNAM's Institute of Ecology holds an owl as he and his students catch and release birds on campus as part of a nighttime field study to identify bird species on the university campus in Mexico City, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. According to Medellin, this owl is called in Spanish "Tecolote del Oeste," and its scientific name is Megascops kennicottii. In English, it is known as a Western screech owl. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Bolivia's former interim President Jeanine Anez is escorted into a police station after giving her statement at the prosectors's office, in La Paz, Bo... Bolivia's former interim President Jeanine Anez is escorted into a police station after giving her statement at the prosectors's office, in La Paz, Bolivia, Saturday, March 13, 2021. The conservative interim president who led Bolivia for a year was arrested Saturday as officials of the restored leftist government pursue those involved in the 2019 ouster of socialist leader Evo Morales, which they regard as a coup, and the administration that followed. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

A boy runs out from the Nissan auto dealership set ablaze during a protest by a sector of the police force known as Fantom 509 in Port-au-Prince, Hait... A boy runs out from the Nissan auto dealership set ablaze during a protest by a sector of the police force known as Fantom 509 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The dealership was looted and vandalized after officers stormed and set ablaze some police stations, freeing jailed comrades accused of participating in an alleged coup against embattled President Jovenel Moise last month. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

People lower the remains of Elfego Miranda Diaz into a grave, one of the Guatemalan migrants who was killed near the U.S.-Mexico border in January, at... People lower the remains of Elfego Miranda Diaz into a grave, one of the Guatemalan migrants who was killed near the U.S.-Mexico border in January, at a cemetery in Comitancillo, Guatemala, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Thousands of residents of this Guatemalan town turned out Friday night amid tears and applause to receive the remains of 16 of their own, found piled in a charred pickup truck in Camargo, across the Rio Grande from Texas. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

A doctor examines the eyes of a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit of the National Hospital in Itaugua, Paraguay, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, a... A doctor examines the eyes of a COVID-19 patient in an intensive care unit of the National Hospital in Itaugua, Paraguay, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Hikers view Fuego Volcano as it erupts, from atop Acatenango summit in Acatenango, Guatemala on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson) Hikers view Fuego Volcano as it erupts, from atop Acatenango summit in Acatenango, Guatemala on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)

A woman walks past the police after they cleared protesting coca farmers who were demonstrating against the government of Luis Arce, in Unduavi, Boliv... A woman walks past the police after they cleared protesting coca farmers who were demonstrating against the government of Luis Arce, in Unduavi, Bolivia, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The farmers block traffic between the city of La Paz and Los Yungas, protesting the relocation of the legal coca market and rejecting a court ruling that recognizes Elena Flores, whom they accuse of being loyal to the government of President Arce, as the leader of the Coca Producers Association. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Bridiga dos Santos, 70, waits for her first shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 during a house to house vaccination campaign in the Kalunga Vao d... Bridiga dos Santos, 70, waits for her first shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 during a house to house vaccination campaign in the Kalunga Vao de Almas quilombo on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The local government's coronavirus vaccination campaign is reaching some quilombos, which are communities of people descended from runaway slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

People wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic wait to buy low-cost cooking gas from the Petrobrás Oil Tankers Union in the Vila Vintem favela of Rio... People wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic wait to buy low-cost cooking gas from the Petrobrás Oil Tankers Union in the Vila Vintem favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, March 12, 2021. The union promoted the sale as part of a solidarity campaign to mark The National Day of Struggles in Defense of State-owned Companies. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

March 11, 2021 – March 18, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP photojournalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay.

___

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com