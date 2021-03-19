Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan urges China to remove political barriers post-pandemic

Straits Exchange Foundation hopes ‘normal cross-strait interactions’ can resume

  187
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/19 12:13
Chan Chih-hung (center) urges China to remove political barriers in Taiwan Strait. (Straits Exchange Foundation photo)

Chan Chih-hung (center) urges China to remove political barriers in Taiwan Strait. (Straits Exchange Foundation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chan Chih-hung (詹志宏), secretary-general of the Taiwan-based Straits Exchange Foundation, on Thursday (March 18) called on Beijing to remove political barriers after the pandemic in order for "normal cross-strait interactions" to take place.

Speaking at a conference organized by the semiofficial organization, Chan pointed out that regular exchanges between citizens of the two countries have been the foundation of healthy cross-strait relations. However, political barriers set up by the Chinese government in recent years have hindered the development of sustainable peace and prosperity on both sides, he said.

Chan said the coronavirus outbreak has had a negative impact on Taiwan's relationship with China and that it is important for bilateral exchanges to gradually resume in the post-pandemic era. He added that cross-strait relations have experienced ups and downs over the last three decades and the countries will hopefully work to find a solution for their differences.

Some experts attending the conference also noted that Beijing has sent ambiguous signals to the Taiwan authorities through its constant pressure. They encouraged the two sides to "minimize conflicts and maximize opportunities for conversations" to achieve mutual benefits.
Chan Chih-hung
Straits Exchange Foundation
cross-strait exchange
cross-strait relations
Taiwan Strait

RELATED ARTICLES

Foreign Ministry thanks US, Japan for statement on peace in Taiwan Strait
Foreign Ministry thanks US, Japan for statement on peace in Taiwan Strait
2021/03/18 16:16
Taiwan defense minister praises US-Japan meeting as 'positive development'
Taiwan defense minister praises US-Japan meeting as 'positive development'
2021/03/17 14:22
Chinese envoy condemns 'gradual Taiwan independence' after controversial letter
Chinese envoy condemns 'gradual Taiwan independence' after controversial letter
2021/03/17 11:29
China pressuring French lawmaker to cancel trip to Taiwan
China pressuring French lawmaker to cancel trip to Taiwan
2021/03/16 14:02
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
Satellite maps show China building helicopter base facing Taiwan Strait
2021/03/13 20:06

Updated : 2021-03-19 14:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay