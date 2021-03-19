Indonesia makes plea for citizens stranded in Taiwanese waters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indonesia on Thursday (March 18) pleaded with Taiwan's government to aid hundreds of migrant workers stranded in the country’s waters.

In a virtual conference, Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah expressed concern for the Southeast Asian nation’s 400 seafarers stranded at sea due to Taiwan’s COVID-19 border controls. The official asked for humanitarian assistance that would allow the fishermen to enter Taiwan before flying home, reported CNA.

Taiwan had granted entry to about 100 Indonesian seafarers last year through special arrangements, following the implementation of tightened border measures, said John Chen (陳忠), Taiwanese envoy to Indonesia. He promised help to bring those to shore whose working contracts are expiring and who are reportedly languishing with fragile mental and physical conditions.

Separately, representatives from both sides also discussed Taiwan’s freeze on the import of Indonesian workers since December over the credibility of Indonesian COVID tests, and the questionable anti-virus measures at training centers for the laborers headed overseas.

Ida pointed out the authorities have initiated an investigation into 14 dubious brokers, urging Taiwan to consider lifting the ban. Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has maintained the country will not remove the restrictions until the daily case count in the archipelagic nation drops to lower than 5,000.