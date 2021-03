Fabbri scores, Bernier hurt in Red Wings' 3-2 win over Stars

Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (73) controls the puck net to Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) during the first period of an NHL h... Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (73) controls the puck net to Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill watches from the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, Ma... Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill watches from the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (3) takes a slap shot as Detroit Red Wings defenseman Patrik Nemeth (22) defends during the first period of an ... Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (3) takes a slap shot as Detroit Red Wings defenseman Patrik Nemeth (22) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) greets teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Star... Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) greets teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Troy Stecher (70) is checked into the boards by Dallas Stars left wing Blake Comeau (15) during the first period of an NH... Detroit Red Wings defenseman Troy Stecher (70) is checked into the boards by Dallas Stars left wing Blake Comeau (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) is helped by center Vladislav Namestnikov (92) and center Dylan Larkin (71) skate off the ice durin... Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) is helped by center Vladislav Namestnikov (92) and center Dylan Larkin (71) skate off the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored three goals, one in each period, and the Detroit Red Wings held on to beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Thursday night.

The Red Wings did have a setback, losing goaltender Jonathan Bernier to an injury late in the second period after he stopped all 22 shots he faced.

Bernier kept weight off his right skate as he was helped off the ice after Dallas forward Denis Gurianov skated into him, trying to get the puck that caromed off the end boards. Thomas Greiss finished the game in net for the Red Wings and had 16 saves.

For the second time in less than a month, the Central Division’s last-place team has won two straight and three of four games. Detroit will shoot for a season-high third straight victory Saturday night against the slumping Stars.

Greiss gave up a goal to Roope Hintz midway through the second period, 25 seconds after some hats were thrown onto the ice following Fabbri's third goal.

Jake Oettinger made 18 saves for the sixth-place Stars, who have lost nine of their last 12 games and lead Detroit by only one point.

Oettinger was pulled with two-plus minutes left to add an extra skater and Jason Dickinson redirected a shot from the slot with 1:20 remaining. The goaltender went back in net briefly before going back to the bench for a final push that fell short.

NOTES: The Stars had twice as many shots as Detroit did through two periods, and still trailed 2-0. ... Detroit assigned veteran forward Frans Nielsen to the taxi squad.

