Taipei City police add teddy bears to the force

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Police have welcomed a few fluffy members to their team to help comfort children during emergencies.

Earlier this week, the city police department announced that teddy bears will now be equipped in every patrol car in Taipei to serve as a source of comfort for children in traumatic situations. It explained the idea was inspired by a post shared by the Dutch police displaying their duty gear and equipment.

After learning the Dutch police would have toys to relieve stress for young children, Taipei Police Department Commissioner Chen Jia-chang (陳嘉昌) decided to enhance child protection measures by adding teddy bears to patrol vehicles. He pointed out the presence of a stuffed animal can sometimes provide more comfort to children than words.

Meanwhile, city police also pointed out the concept of officers carrying teddy bears while on patrol is in line with the mission of the international organization Good Bears of the World. Founded by American journalist James Theodore Ownby, Englishman Colonel Robert Henderson, and British actor Peter Bull in 1969, the group has donated over 10 million teddy bears to hospitals and agencies that work with children in crisis, the terminally ill, and the forgotten elderly.