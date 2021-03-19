Alexa
Jarnkrok scores twice, Predators edge Panthers 2-1

By PAUL GEREFFI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/19 09:48
Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) and defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) battle with Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (19) for the ...
Nashville Predators center Nick Cousins (21) attempts to chase down Florida Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman (6) during the second period of an NHL ...
Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin (13) and Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (19) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey gam...
Nashville Predators right wing Eeli Tolvanen (28) and Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game, T...
Florida Panthers center Frank Vatrano (77) collides with the net as he attempts a shot at Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) during the s...
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) passes the puck under pressure from Nashville Predators defenseman Ben Harpur (17) during the first...
Nashville Predators right wing Rocco Grimaldi (23) and Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) battle for position during the first period o...
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with right wing Patric Hornqvist after Huberdeau scored a goal against Nashville Predato...

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Calle Jarnkrok scored twice, leading the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Juuse Saros stopped 40 shots and the Predators beat the Panthers for the first time in four games.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves and lost for the first time in seven starts. The Panthers had their four-game win streak snapped.

Jarnkok’s second goal gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 1:17 of the third. Bobrovsky misplayed the puck behind the net and couldn’t get back before Mikael Granlund passed from behind to Jarnkok, who fired the puck in from the slot.

Huberdeau gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead when Patric Hornqvist launched a saucer pass over a fallen Nashville defender to Huberdeau in front. He put the puck behind Saros with 1:22 left in the first.

Jarnkrok tied the game at 1 when he swatted the puck in mid-air from the slot and into the net with 12:35 left in the second.

The Panthers killed off a 5-on-3 for 1:48 in the first period, aided by three blocked shots by Noel Acciari.

NOTES: Panthers D MacKenzie Weegar extended his career-high points streak to six games with an assist on Huberdeau’s goal.

ATTENDANCE

The Panthers cap attendance at 25% capacity. Thursday’s game drew 4,559.

INJURIES

Panthers: Noah Juulsen: out (undisclosed).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

UP NEXT

The teams complete their two-game series on Saturday.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-19 11:04 GMT+08:00

