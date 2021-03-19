Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Fire breaks out in Taipei quarantine hotel, 51 evacuated

Firefighters allegedly spotted not wearing masks while rescuing quarantined travelers

  221
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/19 10:30
Scene of the fire. (Taiwan Observer screenshot)

Scene of the fire. (Taiwan Observer screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out in a quarantine hotel in Taipei early Friday morning (March 19), leading to the evacuation of 51 quarantined travelers and raising concerns that firefighters may have been exposed to the coronavirus while rescuing occupants.

At about 3 a.m. on Friday morning, a sign burst into flames on the outer wall on the third floor of a quarantine hotel on Fuxing South Road in Tapei's Da'an District. When the Taipei City Fire Department received notice of the fire, it dispatched 30 firetrucks and ambulances carrying over 100 first responders to the scene, according to CTS.

Firefighters evacuated everyone from the hotel and extinguished the fire within half an hour using water cannons mounted on ladders. After the fire was brought under control, the signboard was found to be scorched, with the burned area covering approximately five square meters.

Hung Chao-lun (洪超伦), chief of the Taipei City Fire Department's Second Brigade, told the media that all 51 occupants of the hotel had been successfully evacuated and that there were no casualties. He said that although smoke from the fire had blackened the interior of many rooms, it was extinguished before it had been able to spread substantially throughout the hotel.

Local media reported that in firefighters' haste to rescue people from the hotel, some were seen not wearing masks as they rushed in and out of the building. When asked to comment on the alleged unmasked firefighters, Hung insisted, "We must always either wear a face shield or a face mask. If a firefighter enters a hotel, they ensure their own safety and wear a face shield along with a face mask."

The Taipei City Government Department of Health dispatched epidemic prevention vehicles to transport the evacuees to the Chientan Youth Activity Center to continue their quarantines. Hung said the cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

Video of the scene of the fire captured by Taiwan Observer:
fire
quarantine hotel
quarantine hotels
blaze
firefighters
quarantine

RELATED ARTICLES

Retired rescue dog looking for new home in Taiwan
Retired rescue dog looking for new home in Taiwan
2021/03/16 15:58
China threatens 'drastic action to protect its interests' in Myanmar
China threatens 'drastic action to protect its interests' in Myanmar
2021/03/16 13:16
Taiwan hosts Japan friendship exhibition on anniversary of Fukushima earthquake
Taiwan hosts Japan friendship exhibition on anniversary of Fukushima earthquake
2021/03/10 20:06
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
Major fire erupts at Kaohsiung's Pier-2 Art Center in southern Taiwan
2021/03/09 10:58
Taiwan musicians to feature at 2021 SXSW Music Festival
Taiwan musicians to feature at 2021 SXSW Music Festival
2021/03/06 15:13

Updated : 2021-03-19 11:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi
133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi