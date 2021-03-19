Fire breaks out in Taipei quarantine hotel, 51 evacuated

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out in a quarantine hotel in Taipei early Friday morning (March 19), leading to the evacuation of 51 quarantined travelers and raising concerns that firefighters may have been exposed to the coronavirus while rescuing occupants.

At about 3 a.m. on Friday morning, a sign burst into flames on the outer wall on the third floor of a quarantine hotel on Fuxing South Road in Tapei's Da'an District. When the Taipei City Fire Department received notice of the fire, it dispatched 30 firetrucks and ambulances carrying over 100 first responders to the scene, according to CTS .

Firefighters evacuated everyone from the hotel and extinguished the fire within half an hour using water cannons mounted on ladders. After the fire was brought under control, the signboard was found to be scorched, with the burned area covering approximately five square meters.

Hung Chao-lun (洪超伦), chief of the Taipei City Fire Department's Second Brigade, told the media that all 51 occupants of the hotel had been successfully evacuated and that there were no casualties. He said that although smoke from the fire had blackened the interior of many rooms, it was extinguished before it had been able to spread substantially throughout the hotel.

Local media reported that in firefighters' haste to rescue people from the hotel, some were seen not wearing masks as they rushed in and out of the building. When asked to comment on the alleged unmasked firefighters, Hung insisted, "We must always either wear a face shield or a face mask. If a firefighter enters a hotel, they ensure their own safety and wear a face shield along with a face mask."

The Taipei City Government Department of Health dispatched epidemic prevention vehicles to transport the evacuees to the Chientan Youth Activity Center to continue their quarantines. Hung said the cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.