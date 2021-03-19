Alexa
2 killed, 1 badly injured after stabbing at New Zealand home

By NICK PERRY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/19 08:50
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two people in New Zealand were killed and a third suffered critical injuries in what police described Friday as a stabbing incident at an Auckland home.

Police said they were still trying to find out exactly what happened and planned to hold a news conference later Friday.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police were called to the house in the suburb of Epsom at about 11:30 a.m. and found three people in critical condition.

Beard said crews provided first aid to two of the injured but both died at the scene. A third critically injured person was taken to a hospital.

Police did not say whether they had identified or arrested a suspect in the killings.

Epsom lawmaker David Seymour said he was shocked and saddened by the deaths. He said there would be many questions, and people in the community would want to know how and why the incident happened.

Updated : 2021-03-19 11:02 GMT+08:00

