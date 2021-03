Thursday At Fairmont Acapulco Princess Acapulco, Mexico Purse: $1,053,910 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at Fairmont Acapulco Princess (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Casper Ruud (8), Norway, walkover.