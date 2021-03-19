Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

San Diego seeking families of homeless men killed in crash

By Associated Press
2021/03/19 07:24
San Diego seeking families of homeless men killed in crash

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego officials released the names of two men killed when a driver crashed into a sidewalk homeless encampment and are asking the public to help them find their families so they can notify them of their deaths.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office said Thursday that they have been unable to locate any relatives of 65-year-old Randy Daniel Ferris and 61-year-old Walter James Jones after searching for days. The men reportedly had been living on the streets for a while, officials said.

The county did notify the family of 40-year-old Rodney Diffendal, who was also killed Monday when a Volvo station wagon drove up on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego. Six people were injured.

The driver, Craig Voss, is in custody after police determined he was driving while impaired. He faces three counts of vehicular manslaughter along with a felony DUI. He could not be reached for comment and it is unclear if he has a lawyer. A date for his arraignment has not been set.

Updated : 2021-03-19 09:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store
Taiwan on schedule to complete F-16 upgrades by 2023
Taiwan on schedule to complete F-16 upgrades by 2023