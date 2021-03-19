Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

FedEx's profit nearly triples as online shopping grows

By JOSEPH PISANI , AP Retail Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/19 05:31
FedEx's profit nearly triples as online shopping grows

NEW YORK (AP) — FedEx said Thursday that its profit nearly tripled in its most recent quarter, despite winter weather that hobbled some of its facilities.

Online shopping has surged during the pandemic as more people avoid going inside stores. That has made package delivery companies like FedEx in high demand.

CEO Frederick Smith said he expects demand to “remain very high for the foreseeable future.”

Besides delivering shoppers' orders, the company has also been shipping COVID-19 vaccines, which Smith called "the most important work in the history of FedEx.”

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company reported net income of $892 million for the three months ending Feb. 28, compared with $315 million in the same period the year before.

Adjusted earnings came to $3.47 per share, beating Wall Street expectations, according to Zacks Investment Research.

FedEx said icy weather last month hindered several of its facilities, including some of its largest ones in Indiana, Tennessee and Texas, causing it to lose $350 million in operating income.

The company said revenue rose 23% to $21.5 billion, also beating expectations.

Shares of FedEx Corp., which have more than doubled in the last year, rose 3.7% to $273.13 in after-hours trading Thursday.

Updated : 2021-03-19 07:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan on schedule to complete F-16 upgrades by 2023
Taiwan on schedule to complete F-16 upgrades by 2023
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble opens with 5 principles of epidemic prevention
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble opens with 5 principles of epidemic prevention