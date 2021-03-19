Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

More charges in hurricane debris removal scheme

By Associated Press
2021/03/19 04:32
More charges in hurricane debris removal scheme

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A developer and a former city commissioner of a Florida Panhandle city are the latest to be charged in the theft of millions of dollars in funds for Hurricane Michael debris removal, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Developer James Finch, 70, and former Lynn Haven commissioner Antonius Barnes, 55, were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Panama City on charges of wire fraud and honest services fraud, as well as conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services fraud. Finch is also charged with making false statements to the FBI. Lynn Haven is just north of Panama City.

Hurricane Michael Hit the Florida Panhandle in October 2018. According to the indictment, Finch and Barnes conspired with then-Mayor Margo Anderson and then-City Attorney Joseph Albritton to ensure that contracts for numerous multimillion-dollar infrastructure and construction projects and post-Hurricane Michael debris clean-up activities were awarded to Finch.

In return, Finch provided money and gifts to Anderson and Barnes, and Albritton received money from a company doing debris clean-up, prosecutors said. Anderson and Albritton were previously charged last August.

Online court records didn't list attorneys for Finch and Barnes. Attorneys for Anderson and Albritton didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment about the charges.

Five others who previously pleaded guilty in the case are former City Manager Michael White, former Community Services Director David Horton, Erosion Control Specialist owner David White, ECS bookkeeper Shannon Rodriguez and Greenleaf Lawn Care of Bay County owner Joshua Anderson. They await sentencing.

Updated : 2021-03-19 06:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan on schedule to complete F-16 upgrades by 2023
Taiwan on schedule to complete F-16 upgrades by 2023
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble opens with 5 principles of epidemic prevention
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble opens with 5 principles of epidemic prevention