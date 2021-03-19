Alexa
AMC Entertainment, Signet rise; Tesla, PagerDuty fall

By Associated Press
2021/03/19 04:17
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Tesla Inc., down $48.65 to $653.16.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a crash involving the electric car maker's autopilot system.

PagerDuty Inc., down $3.29 to $37.56.

The software developer gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up 44 cents to $14.

The movie theater chain expects nearly all of its U.S. locations to be open by March 26.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $2 to $61.35.

The jewelry retailer handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Translate Bio Inc., down $7.94 to $17.76.

Investors were disappointed by results of a study of the drug developer’s potential cystic fibrosis treatment.

Duluth Holdings Inc., down $1.67 to $15.10.

The owner of the Duluth Trading workwear retailer's fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $25.18 to $161.57.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings reported solid fourth-quarter financial results on strong demand.

Commercial Metals Co., up 48 cents to $28.83.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.

Updated : 2021-03-19 06:24 GMT+08:00

