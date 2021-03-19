Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP source: Raiders agree to 2-year deal with Kenyan Drake

By JOSH DUBOW , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/19 03:40
FILE - Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) dives over the line for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of ...

FILE - Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) dives over the line for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of ...

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million with free agent running back Kenyan Drake to complement starter Josh Jacobs.

A person familiar with the deal says Drake will be guaranteed $11 million under the deal agreed to on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

A second person familiar with a separate deal said tight end Derek Carrier has agreed to return to the Raiders on a one-year deal. The person also spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

The Raiders opted to make a significant investment in Drake two years after drafting Jacobs in the first round in hopes of forming a strong duo at the position.

The 27-year-old Drake had a strong half season in Arizona after being acquired in a midseason trade from Miami in 2019. He ran for 643 yards at an average of 5.2 yards per carry and added 28 catches for 171 yards receiving in eight games with the Cardinals.

He wasn’t as productive in 2020, rushing for 955 yards at an average of 4.0 yards per carry with 25 catches for 137 yards in 15 games. He did average 2.5 yards per carry after contact with 31 broken tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

Drake provides a receiving threat out of the backfield with at least 50 catches in back-to-back seasons in 2018-19.

He has 3,130 yards rushing at an average of 4.5 yards per carry in 77 games, along with 169 catches for 1,244 yards and 33 total touchdowns in five seasons.

Carrier is back for a fourth season with the Raiders as a reserve tight end and special teams contributor. His role was reduced last season after the team added Jason Witten and Carrier only had seven offensive snaps.

Carrier will likely return to his role as the No. 3 tight end this season behind Darren Waller and Foster Moreau. Carrier has 21 catches for 189 yards and two TDs in 48 games with the Raiders.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-19 06:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan on schedule to complete F-16 upgrades by 2023
Taiwan on schedule to complete F-16 upgrades by 2023
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble opens with 5 principles of epidemic prevention
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble opens with 5 principles of epidemic prevention