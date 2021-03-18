Alexa
  1. Home

Nord Stream 2: US warns companies to 'immediately abandon work'

By Deutsche Welle
2021/03/18 19:11
The US warned companies laying pipe in the Baltic Sea that they should stop work or face sanctions

The US warned companies laying pipe in the Baltic Sea that they should stop work or face sanctions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called on companies involved in the construction of the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to "immediately abandon work" or potentially face harsh sanctions.

In a statement, the State Department said it is monitoring and assessing information about companies doing work on the project.

"Any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks US sanctions and should immediately abandon work on the pipeline," the statement reads.

Blinken also said the Biden administration is intent on upholding sanctions legislation passed by Congress in 2019 and expanded with broad bipartisan support in 2020.

The statement gives context to the administration's decision, noting that, "multiple US administrations have made clear, this pipeline is a Russian geopolitical project intended to divide Europe and weaken European energy security."

Nord Stream 2 another 'bad deal' according to the US

Blinken called the controversial project, which will deliver Russian natural gas directly to Germany via undersea pipelines on the bed of the Baltic Sea, "a bad deal — for Germany, for Ukraine and for our Central and Eastern European allies and partners."

The US has also actively sought to get European allies to buy US natural gas instead of purchasing it from a much more adversarial Russia.

Nord Stream 2 will double the capacity of existing gas delivery infrastructure and its direct route will bypass traditional transit countries such as Ukraine and Poland, which would potentially leave them without transit revenues.

The project has also sparked fears that Russia will use the pipeline as leverage to expand influence in Europe.

US sanctions laws require the State Department to punish companies involved in the installation, certification or insurance of the project spearheaded by Russia's state-owned Gazprom, along with Western partners.

Some 20 companies — mainly insurers — reportedly bailed out of the project in response to US sanction warnings.

Updated : 2021-03-19 04:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan on schedule to complete F-16 upgrades by 2023
Taiwan on schedule to complete F-16 upgrades by 2023
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble opens with 5 principles of epidemic prevention
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble opens with 5 principles of epidemic prevention