Lebanese PM-designate: Cabinet needed to restore trust, hope

An anti-government protester hangs placards on a concrete wall installed by security forces to prevent protesters from reaching the Parliament buildin... An anti-government protester hangs placards on a concrete wall installed by security forces to prevent protesters from reaching the Parliament building, during a protest against the rising prices and worsening economic and financial conditions, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, March 12, 2021. Lebanon’s parliament on Friday approved a $246 million loan from the World Bank that would provide cash assistance for more than 160,000 families in the small country hit by an unprecedented economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Lebanese Prime Minister-Designate Saad Hariri, speaks to journalists after his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, at the Presidential Palace... Lebanese Prime Minister-Designate Saad Hariri, speaks to journalists after his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Hariri said despite disagreements with the country's president there is still a chance to form a government to halt economic collapse and offer people hope. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

An anti-government protester shouts slogans during a protest against the rising prices and worsening economic and financial conditions, in Beirut, Leb... An anti-government protester shouts slogans during a protest against the rising prices and worsening economic and financial conditions, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, March 12, 2021. Lebanon’s parliament on Friday approved a $246 million loan from the World Bank that would provide cash assistance for more than 160,000 families in the small country hit by an unprecedented economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s prime minister-designate said Thursday that a government that could restart talks with the International Monetary Fund was the only way to halt the country’s rapid economic collapse, adding there was still opportunity to form such a Cabinet.

Saad Hariri spoke a day after trading barbs with President Michel Aoun over who is to blame for the five-month delay in forming the Cabinet, while the country unravels. The economic and financial crisis roiling Lebanon is the gravest threat to its stability since the 15-year civil war ended in 1990.

Hariri, who was tasked by Aoun to form a Cabinet in October, held an hour-long meeting with the president on Thursday, a day after Aoun urged him to form a government immediately or step aside. Hariri in turn challenged the president to step down, saying Aoun had rejected multiple proposals over the past five months.

On Thursday, Hariri said there was still an opportunity for a government to be formed and said he would meet again with Aoun on Monday. He said a government is necessary to restart talks with the IMF to restructure Lebanon’s debts and to restore confidence of the world community. Talks with the IMF last year failed to reach a deal.

Lebanon’s local currency has been in a free fall since late 2019, losing over 90% of its value. The government defaulted on its foreign debt last year and nearly half the population has been pushed into poverty and unemployment.

Prices of basic goods have increased and inflation has soared. Banks have imposed informal controls on people’s savings, and the Central Bank’s foreign reserves have shrunk in a country dependent on imports.

The outgoing government resigned last August, following a massive explosion at Beirut’s port that killed 211 people, wounded more than 6,000 and damaged entire neighborhoods in the capital.