Dembele recalled by France after more than 2 years away

By Associated Press
2021/03/18 23:03
Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, left, attempts a shot at goal in front of PSG's Presnel Kimpembe during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soc...
PSG's goalkeeper Keylor Navas, right, makes a save in front Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer ma...

PARIS (AP) — Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele was recalled to the France squad on Thursday after an absence of more than two years.

Dembele, who helped France win the World Cup in 2018, last played for his country in November of that year against the Netherlands.

The 23-year-old Dembele has struggled with injury problems and inconsistency over the past two years. But he has found his form again to become a key player in Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman’s improving team, scoring eight goals to help the club move up to second place in the Spanish league and reach the Copa del Rey final.

France coach Didier Deschamps included Dembele in a 26-man squad for World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Bosnia-Herzegovina this month.

Dembele has scored two goals in 21 appearances for France, 13 of which have been as a substitute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-19 01:48 GMT+08:00

