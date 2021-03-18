Alexa
The Latest: Virus threatens Sabres-Bruins game in Buffalo

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/18 22:34
Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrates his goal with Charlie McAvoy (73) and David Krejci (46) during the second period of the team's NH...

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The status of the Sabres-Bruins game in Buffalo on Thursday night is uncertain after both teams placed personnel in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Sabres canceled morning practice after a hockey staff member entered the protocol. The Bruins canceled their practice after a player was placed into the protocol. Both teams are awaiting COVID-19 daily tests results of players and staff before providing further updates.

The development comes a day after the Sabres fired coach Ralph Krueger, and the practice was supposed to be the first under interim coach Don Granato. Buffalo is in a 0-10-2 slump, matching the third worst in team history. The Sabres have been off since a 3-2 loss at New Jersey on Tuesday night.

The Sabres’ scheduled paused for two weeks at the beginning of February after seven players and Krueger were placed in the protocol.

The game Thursday night is supposed to be Buffalo’s first this season with a limited number of fans. The team invited 700 local front-line workers, who will be honored as part of the team’s “Hockey Fights Cancer Night.”

Updated : 2021-03-19 00:16 GMT+08:00

