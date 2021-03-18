Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/18 22:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Washington 29 19 6 4 42 103 88 9-3-2 10-3-2 9-1-0
N.Y. Islanders 30 19 7 4 42 87 67 12-0-2 7-7-2 9-1-0
Pittsburgh 29 18 10 1 37 94 82 12-3-0 6-7-1 7-3-0
Boston 27 15 8 4 34 73 65 7-3-1 8-5-3 4-4-2
Philadelphia 27 14 10 3 31 88 96 7-5-2 7-5-1 4-6-0
N.Y. Rangers 28 12 12 4 28 85 76 6-6-3 6-6-1 5-4-1
New Jersey 26 9 13 4 22 65 84 3-10-2 6-3-2 2-6-2
Buffalo 28 6 18 4 16 60 97 2-10-2 4-8-2 0-9-1
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Tampa Bay 28 20 6 2 42 102 67 10-2-0 10-4-2 7-2-1
Florida 28 19 5 4 42 99 81 9-3-3 10-2-1 7-1-2
Carolina 28 20 7 1 41 97 72 10-1-1 10-6-0 8-2-0
Chicago 30 14 11 5 33 92 98 7-4-2 7-7-3 4-5-1
Columbus 30 11 12 7 29 80 99 7-5-5 4-7-2 3-5-2
Dallas 25 9 9 7 25 72 68 6-4-5 3-5-2 3-4-3
Nashville 29 12 16 1 25 71 97 7-7-0 5-9-1 4-5-1
Detroit 30 9 17 4 22 68 99 6-7-3 3-10-1 4-5-1
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Vegas 27 20 6 1 41 90 61 12-2-1 8-4-0 8-2-0
Minnesota 27 18 8 1 37 86 64 10-3-0 8-5-1 7-2-1
Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 86 64 10-4-1 7-4-1 7-2-1
St. Louis 29 14 10 5 33 89 96 4-7-3 10-3-2 4-3-3
Los Angeles 28 12 10 6 30 83 79 5-3-4 7-7-2 3-4-3
Arizona 29 12 13 4 28 70 88 7-7-3 5-6-1 3-6-1
San Jose 27 11 13 3 25 80 96 3-5-1 8-8-2 4-5-1
Anaheim 30 8 16 6 22 67 103 4-10-3 4-6-3 2-6-2
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Toronto 30 19 9 2 40 102 79 10-5-1 9-4-1 5-5-0
Winnipeg 29 18 9 2 38 97 85 10-5-1 8-4-1 6-3-1
Edmonton 32 19 13 0 38 110 94 10-8-0 9-5-0 5-5-0
Montreal 29 13 8 8 34 93 80 5-5-1 8-3-7 4-2-4
Vancouver 33 15 16 2 32 92 104 9-7-2 6-9-0 7-3-0
Calgary 30 14 13 3 31 83 92 8-5-1 6-8-2 5-4-1
Ottawa 33 10 20 3 23 87 130 6-6-3 4-14-0 3-5-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 9, Philadelphia 0

Winnipeg 4, Montreal 3, OT

Los Angeles 4, St. Louis 1

Edmonton 7, Calgary 3

Vancouver 3, Ottawa 2, SO

Vegas 5, San Jose 4

Thursday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-19 00:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan on schedule to complete F-16 upgrades by 2023
Taiwan on schedule to complete F-16 upgrades by 2023
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble opens with 5 principles of epidemic prevention
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble opens with 5 principles of epidemic prevention
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement