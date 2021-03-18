All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Washington
|29
|19
|6
|4
|42
|103
|88
|9-3-2
|10-3-2
|9-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|30
|19
|7
|4
|42
|87
|67
|12-0-2
|7-7-2
|9-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|29
|18
|10
|1
|37
|94
|82
|12-3-0
|6-7-1
|7-3-0
|Boston
|27
|15
|8
|4
|34
|73
|65
|7-3-1
|8-5-3
|4-4-2
|Philadelphia
|27
|14
|10
|3
|31
|88
|96
|7-5-2
|7-5-1
|4-6-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|28
|12
|12
|4
|28
|85
|76
|6-6-3
|6-6-1
|5-4-1
|New Jersey
|26
|9
|13
|4
|22
|65
|84
|3-10-2
|6-3-2
|2-6-2
|Buffalo
|28
|6
|18
|4
|16
|60
|97
|2-10-2
|4-8-2
|0-9-1
|Tampa Bay
|28
|20
|6
|2
|42
|102
|67
|10-2-0
|10-4-2
|7-2-1
|Florida
|28
|19
|5
|4
|42
|99
|81
|9-3-3
|10-2-1
|7-1-2
|Carolina
|28
|20
|7
|1
|41
|97
|72
|10-1-1
|10-6-0
|8-2-0
|Chicago
|30
|14
|11
|5
|33
|92
|98
|7-4-2
|7-7-3
|4-5-1
|Columbus
|30
|11
|12
|7
|29
|80
|99
|7-5-5
|4-7-2
|3-5-2
|Dallas
|25
|9
|9
|7
|25
|72
|68
|6-4-5
|3-5-2
|3-4-3
|Nashville
|29
|12
|16
|1
|25
|71
|97
|7-7-0
|5-9-1
|4-5-1
|Detroit
|30
|9
|17
|4
|22
|68
|99
|6-7-3
|3-10-1
|4-5-1
|Vegas
|27
|20
|6
|1
|41
|90
|61
|12-2-1
|8-4-0
|8-2-0
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|8
|1
|37
|86
|64
|10-3-0
|8-5-1
|7-2-1
|Colorado
|27
|17
|8
|2
|36
|86
|64
|10-4-1
|7-4-1
|7-2-1
|St. Louis
|29
|14
|10
|5
|33
|89
|96
|4-7-3
|10-3-2
|4-3-3
|Los Angeles
|28
|12
|10
|6
|30
|83
|79
|5-3-4
|7-7-2
|3-4-3
|Arizona
|29
|12
|13
|4
|28
|70
|88
|7-7-3
|5-6-1
|3-6-1
|San Jose
|27
|11
|13
|3
|25
|80
|96
|3-5-1
|8-8-2
|4-5-1
|Anaheim
|30
|8
|16
|6
|22
|67
|103
|4-10-3
|4-6-3
|2-6-2
|Toronto
|30
|19
|9
|2
|40
|102
|79
|10-5-1
|9-4-1
|5-5-0
|Winnipeg
|29
|18
|9
|2
|38
|97
|85
|10-5-1
|8-4-1
|6-3-1
|Edmonton
|32
|19
|13
|0
|38
|110
|94
|10-8-0
|9-5-0
|5-5-0
|Montreal
|29
|13
|8
|8
|34
|93
|80
|5-5-1
|8-3-7
|4-2-4
|Vancouver
|33
|15
|16
|2
|32
|92
|104
|9-7-2
|6-9-0
|7-3-0
|Calgary
|30
|14
|13
|3
|31
|83
|92
|8-5-1
|6-8-2
|5-4-1
|Ottawa
|33
|10
|20
|3
|23
|87
|130
|6-6-3
|4-14-0
|3-5-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
N.Y. Rangers 9, Philadelphia 0
Winnipeg 4, Montreal 3, OT
Los Angeles 4, St. Louis 1
Edmonton 7, Calgary 3
Vancouver 3, Ottawa 2, SO
Vegas 5, San Jose 4
Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.