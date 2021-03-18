All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 13 10 2 1 0 21 44 25 Hartford 8 3 5 0 0 6 23 27 Bridgeport 9 2 7 0 0 4 17 32

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 13 8 4 1 0 17 40 33 Manitoba 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 46 Toronto 13 7 5 0 1 15 44 41 Stockton 10 7 3 0 0 14 36 29 Belleville 10 2 8 0 0 4 18 35

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 13 10 2 0 1 21 57 31 Texas 14 8 4 2 0 18 53 47 Grand Rapids 11 6 3 2 0 14 33 28 Rockford 14 5 8 1 0 11 36 53 Cleveland 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25 Iowa 12 3 7 2 0 8 30 51

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Lehigh Valley 11 7 2 2 0 16 35 31 Hershey 12 7 3 2 0 16 36 30 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32 WB/Scranton 11 5 3 2 1 13 34 34 Syracuse 10 4 5 1 0 9 30 30 Binghamton 10 2 5 2 1 7 25 39

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 13 11 2 0 0 22 44 25 Bakersfield 15 9 6 0 0 18 49 34 San Diego 18 9 9 0 0 18 49 56 San Jose 14 6 4 4 0 16 42 44 Colorado 14 6 6 2 0 14 38 44 Tucson 14 6 8 0 0 12 37 49 Ontario 17 5 10 2 0 12 50 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 4, Texas 3

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 3

Ontario 6, Tucson 2

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Syracuse at Rochester, ppd

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Laval at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stockton at Henderson, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 4 p.m.