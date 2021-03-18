Alexa
Indiana man charged with killing 4 after stimulus argument

By Associated Press
2021/03/18 21:44
This undated photo provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows Malik Halfacre. Halfacre, suspected of killing three adults and a...

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man was formally charged with murder Thursday in the killings of three adults and a child he allegedly shot to death after he and his girlfriend argued because he wanted a share of her federal COVID-19 relief money.

Malik Halfacre, 25, faces four counts of murder, one count each of attempted murder, armed robbery, auto theft and other charges in Saturday's killings, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said at a news conference.

Halfacre allegedly shot his girlfriend, critically wounding her, and fatally shot four others inside a home where officers found the bodies of Anthony Johnson, 35, Dequan Moore, 23, Tomeeka Brown, 44, and 7-year-old Eve Moore.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Halfacre, who was arrested Sunday after being found in the attic of a friend’s home, admitted to the shootings and told officers that shortly before he opened fire he and his girlfriend “were arguing because he wanted some of her stimulus check.”

He told officers that after shooting everyone in the home, he took the money, his girlfriend’s purse and her car, and left the scene with his 6-month-old daughter, according to the affidavit.

The baby was later found unharmed at the home of Halfacre’s sister, according to the affidavit.

Updated : 2021-03-18 22:42 GMT+08:00

