Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/03/18 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 18, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy this morning;28;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;SW;15;80%;44%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;38;25;Mostly sunny and hot;35;23;WNW;14;28%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, windy;16;8;Partly sunny;18;5;W;16;52%;2%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, windy;14;9;A morning shower;13;6;W;15;55%;100%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;8;1;Partly sunny;9;-1;NE;21;64%;3%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and cold;-5;-16;Very cold;-8;-16;NNE;5;59%;0%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warmer with some sun;26;12;Showers around;18;9;NW;17;73%;89%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, cold;-6;-12;Breezy in the p.m.;-1;-6;SSE;22;82%;1%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;28;18;Mostly cloudy;32;23;ENE;8;65%;28%;6

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;16;9;Spotty showers;17;11;NE;10;58%;86%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;21;14;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;ESE;12;45%;6%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;NNW;12;32%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers;35;23;A t-storm around;33;23;SSE;8;69%;54%;9

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;33;18;Clouds and sun;32;18;ESE;10;32%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;High clouds and warm;35;28;Mostly sunny;35;28;S;14;60%;14%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A stray shower;14;8;Spotty showers;11;5;NNW;14;65%;84%;2

Beijing, China;Mainly cloudy;10;3;Rain and drizzle;13;4;SSW;8;47%;86%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower;6;-1;Mostly cloudy;8;-2;SSW;9;71%;37%;3

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;7;-2;Some sun, a shower;4;-5;NNE;15;67%;42%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;18;10;A thunderstorm;20;11;W;9;72%;64%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray t-shower;27;19;A t-storm around;26;19;E;14;69%;71%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Brisk and chilly;8;-3;A stray shower;7;-2;N;11;52%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;7;2;Chilly with some sun;8;-1;NNE;14;58%;4%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A shower in the p.m.;9;1;An afternoon shower;9;-1;E;12;60%;47%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. sprinkle;8;-4;Mostly cloudy;9;-5;SSW;7;62%;44%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;21;15;Clouds and sun, nice;23;19;E;13;60%;71%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;29;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;19;NNE;9;47%;74%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and nice;18;10;Variable clouds;16;10;NE;21;59%;15%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;23;14;Sunny and nice;25;17;ENE;12;36%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sun and clouds;20;16;More clouds than sun;21;17;SSE;28;60%;4%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;17;Mostly cloudy;29;18;ENE;7;59%;28%;9

Chennai, India;Some sun;32;23;Mostly cloudy;33;22;SSE;9;55%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Windy;5;1;Breezy in the a.m.;5;1;NE;22;42%;3%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;31;24;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;ENE;9;69%;44%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Increasing clouds;6;-2;Partly sunny;3;-3;NNW;14;49%;10%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, pleasant;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;N;17;78%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Breezy and cooler;17;7;Mostly sunny;19;7;NE;15;45%;2%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSE;13;74%;66%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;34;20;Hazy sun and warm;33;20;WNW;10;40%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Sunny and chilly;7;-2;Mostly sunny;13;2;WSW;9;51%;2%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;More sun than clouds;33;19;Hot with hazy sun;37;22;S;6;36%;0%;9

Dili, East Timor;A morning t-storm;33;23;Showers around;31;23;NE;8;73%;76%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Sun and clouds;13;6;Partial sunshine;11;5;W;13;81%;2%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing and mild;20;8;Showers around;19;10;NNE;14;36%;89%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;18;14;Partly sunny;17;11;NW;16;67%;56%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;27;23;Low clouds;28;23;SE;18;74%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;26;15;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;ENE;8;55%;21%;12

Havana, Cuba;Plenty of sun;31;22;A shower in spots;29;22;N;14;59%;77%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;-1;-8;Cold;-4;-11;WNW;19;63%;6%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;32;26;Partly sunny;34;26;SE;12;61%;33%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;29;21;Partly sunny;29;21;E;12;72%;27%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;24;20;Breezy with some sun;25;21;ENE;26;62%;69%;9

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;36;22;Hazy sun;34;21;SSE;8;26%;3%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;29;15;Mostly sunny;29;15;N;14;34%;1%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;A p.m. shower or two;8;4;Spotty showers;11;3;NNE;10;73%;68%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;SW;12;69%;55%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;32;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;N;17;54%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower and t-storm;25;14;Mostly cloudy;27;16;SE;6;45%;41%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sunshine;18;5;Partly sunny, mild;19;7;NW;8;40%;53%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun, less humid;32;21;Hazy sun and warm;35;21;WNW;11;40%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;25;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;W;11;42%;2%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny and hot;40;25;Sunny and very warm;40;24;N;23;15%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A few flurries;5;1;Mostly cloudy;5;0;NW;11;68%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;30;23;Partly sunny;30;23;E;14;60%;27%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;SW;9;76%;69%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;35;22;Hazy sun, less humid;35;24;SW;8;40%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;NW;7;83%;81%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;9;4;A shower or two;12;3;WNW;11;70%;85%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;SW;14;76%;63%;4

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;25;22;High clouds;26;21;SSE;14;62%;24%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Windy this morning;19;8;Partly sunny;19;9;N;18;51%;1%;5

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy with a shower;8;6;Partly sunny;10;2;NNE;17;69%;27%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;20;11;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;SW;11;70%;24%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;32;25;A t-storm around;31;26;SSW;11;73%;77%;11

Madrid, Spain;Cooler with some sun;14;1;An afternoon shower;13;3;NNE;14;53%;55%;2

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;31;27;Clouds and sun;32;27;NNE;9;62%;38%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Overcast, a t-storm;26;24;Some sun, a t-storm;28;24;ESE;6;85%;82%;11

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;35;25;A t-storm around;34;26;ESE;7;62%;55%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;25;14;Mostly sunny;25;15;E;11;64%;4%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Spotty showers;21;7;An afternoon shower;23;7;N;10;39%;48%;9

Miami, United States;Breezy;28;23;A t-storm in spots;28;16;NW;17;66%;46%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A few flurries;3;-4;A flurry;2;-7;NE;8;61%;57%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;32;26;Partial sunshine;32;26;ESE;17;61%;7%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;19;13;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;17;NE;13;53%;30%;7

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;6;-9;Breezy and colder;0;-4;WSW;25;39%;2%;4

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;3;-3;Partly sunny;2;-5;NNW;10;70%;23%;3

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;33;26;Hazy sun;34;25;NNW;13;43%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;15;A stray t-shower;28;16;NNE;17;57%;65%;12

New York, United States;Rain, becoming heavy;9;0;Clearing and cooler;4;-2;N;28;50%;25%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy in the p.m.;18;7;Sunny;19;7;WNW;15;52%;2%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-5;-9;Cloudy;-2;-7;S;19;86%;7%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with sunshine;19;5;Mostly cloudy, mild;20;5;NNE;12;41%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;6;-4;Partly sunny;2;-5;W;8;64%;56%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;4;-10;Sunny and colder;0;-7;SW;19;41%;0%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;ENE;7;74%;71%;6

Panama City, Panama;Spotty showers;30;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NNW;8;80%;86%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;30;22;A morning shower;31;22;NE;13;67%;61%;8

Paris, France;Showers around;8;4;Breezy in the p.m.;9;1;NE;23;57%;4%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;22;Mostly cloudy, hot;34;23;SE;14;23%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;34;26;Some sun;35;27;S;10;52%;18%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;14;76%;58%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;31;20;Sunshine, pleasant;31;20;WSW;11;48%;27%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A stray flurry;5;-3;Cold with a shower;3;-6;NNE;11;70%;65%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty p.m. showers;16;5;Partly sunny;19;6;NNW;8;55%;28%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;18;11;Downpours;20;11;NNW;13;68%;90%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;19;11;A little a.m. rain;18;10;NNW;12;79%;66%;6

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;29;23;Showers around;29;24;ESE;12;74%;84%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;9;6;A morning shower;8;3;W;19;80%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rather cloudy;1;-5;Partly sunny;-1;-8;NE;19;60%;4%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun;32;24;Mostly sunny;31;23;NNE;11;69%;66%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;37;21;Sunny and hot;35;19;NE;12;16%;2%;9

Rome, Italy;An afternoon shower;13;1;A touch of rain;12;4;NNE;11;61%;84%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;1;-7;Mostly cloudy;-3;-9;NNW;12;52%;11%;2

San Francisco, United States;Breezy with rain;15;10;Partly sunny;15;9;W;14;72%;32%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Humid with showers;26;19;Humid with a t-storm;24;18;ENE;17;75%;63%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;27;23;Breezy with sunshine;28;23;E;23;68%;44%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Clouds and sun;25;17;N;11;77%;63%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Hazy sunshine;26;12;Hazy sunshine;25;11;ENE;10;9%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds breaking;21;10;Partly sunny, cool;20;9;SW;8;62%;44%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in places;30;20;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;NE;13;64%;31%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Brilliant sunshine;19;4;Partly sunny;17;4;NNE;10;52%;2%;5

Seattle, United States;Brief showers;12;6;A little p.m. rain;11;5;S;18;74%;88%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clouding up, mild;18;6;Clouds and sun;20;9;S;9;49%;42%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;15;10;Rain and drizzle;14;10;WNW;15;91%;93%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A shower in the p.m.;32;26;NNW;9;67%;67%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Morning snow showers;6;-3;A stray shower;7;-4;SSW;13;56%;73%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;28;23;A shower;29;23;ENE;21;63%;81%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A few flurries;4;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-4;SSW;13;39%;23%;2

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with rain;19;19;Breezy with showers;22;20;ESE;26;76%;92%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Fog will lift;23;17;Some sun;29;20;SSE;9;68%;10%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;Colder;-2;-5;S;17;52%;26%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;19;6;Rather cloudy, warm;23;11;ESE;10;30%;64%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy and cooler;12;2;Breezy in the p.m.;12;1;NNW;16;50%;24%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sun and clouds, nice;22;12;Mainly cloudy;18;10;NW;18;22%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Some sun;20;12;Mostly sunny;20;13;NNE;11;56%;2%;7

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;15;2;Clouds and sun;15;6;NE;8;46%;66%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Brilliant sunshine;16;11;Clearing;18;11;ENE;17;52%;28%;4

Toronto, Canada;A little a.m. rain;7;-5;Sunny and breezy;4;-2;NW;27;37%;0%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;18;14;Turning sunny;21;14;W;18;63%;21%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy with some sun;16;8;Rain and drizzle;11;6;WSW;9;73%;90%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little snow;-4;-14;Cold, a p.m. flurry;-6;-15;N;14;53%;90%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;12;7;Spotty showers;10;5;ESE;14;64%;87%;1

Vienna, Austria;More clouds than sun;7;-2;A shower in places;6;-2;NNW;9;59%;77%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny intervals, hot;35;24;Some sun, very hot;38;24;WSW;7;48%;10%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;A few flurries;2;-4;A flurry;3;-5;NNE;11;59%;66%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A few flurries;4;-5;Snow;4;-5;N;11;65%;78%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;15;9;Abundant sunshine;18;9;ESE;17;57%;1%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun and warm;37;22;Hot;39;22;W;8;44%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;12;-1;Cooler;7;-1;E;6;67%;55%;5

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-03-18 21:13 GMT+08:00

