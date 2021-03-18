Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

6N: England change 1 for Ireland in Dubin

By Associated Press
2021/03/18 19:27
England's Elliot Daly runs with the ball during the Six Nations rugby union match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday, ...

England's Elliot Daly runs with the ball during the Six Nations rugby union match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday, ...

DUBLIN (AP) — England will face Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday at Lansdowne Road with only one change to the lineup which beat France 23-20 last weekend.

Elliot Daly, dropped from fullback into the reserves against France, will start at center for Henry Slade, who injured a calf in training on Monday.

Daly at center was a surprise, ahead of specialists Ollie Lawrence, who is in the reserves, and the unused and uncapped Paolo Odogwu. Daly made his name at center for his former club Wasps, but England coach Eddie Jones has played him there only once, preferring him at fullback or wing.

Joe Marchant, with four caps, came into the reserves on Thursday as backline cover.

England and Ireland are fighting to finish second in the tournament after two losses each.

"This is our most important game of the tournament and we want to finish well,” Jones said in a statement. "We want to take it to Ireland physically and play the rugby we want to play.”

___

England: Max Malins, Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Mark Wilson, Charlie Ewels, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola. Reserves: Jamie George, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Jonny Hill, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, Ollie Lawrence, Joe Marchant.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-18 21:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'