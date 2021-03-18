Alexa
3 robbers steal NT$30 million from New Taipei jewelry store

Suspects doused owner with pepper spray, bound him with duct tape

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/18 18:32
Two of the suspects standing at entrance. (New Taipei Police Department image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three thieves on Thursday (March 18) stole NT$30 million (US$1 million) in merchandise from a jewelry store in New Taipei City.

At 10 a.m. on Thursday, three suspects entered a jewelry store in New Taipei City's Sanchong District armed with pepper spray. They doused the owner with pepper spray and bound his hands and feet with duct tape.

Over the course of 10 minutes, they managed to seize over NT$30 million worth of jewelry and sped away on scooters. Police were soon able to apprehend one of the suspects at New Taipei Boulevard.

However, the jewelry was in the position of the other two suspects who are still at large. Police are currently tracing the movements of the two remaining robbers and are working to recover the stolen items.

Thief grabbing jewelry from under glass case. (New Taipei Police Department image)

Suspect (rear) wearing hat and mask. (New Taipei Police Department image)

Suspect wearing helmet. (New Taipei Police Department image)
robbery
jewelry
jewel heist
heist
robbers

Updated : 2021-03-18 19:37 GMT+08:00

