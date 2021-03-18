Taiwan keeps key interest rate unchanged, lifts GDP growth forecast to 4.53%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Bank raised its forecast for the country's economic growth in 2021 and announced, as expected, that it will keep the key interest rate at a historic low, following its quarterly monetary policy meeting on Thursday (March 18).

Increased vaccinations are expected to boost a rapid global recovery, which has the potential to lead to inflation, says a new report by the bank released Thursday. The Central Bank is anticipating higher but still mild GDP growth compared to last year.

"Demands for 5G communications, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and other emerging technologies from overseas will remain strong, with the country's growth momentum expected to continue to build this year."

The bank has lifted its forecast for GDP growth in 2021 to 4.53 percent, which had been 3.68 percent after the previous meeting.

Discussions of bitcoin also reportedly occurred, with attention paid to the risks of investing in cryptocurrency.

The bank kept the discount rate at 1.125 percent, the lowest in the country's history.

To discourage real estate speculation and the flipping of properties, the bank also announced plans to tighten mortgage regulations for both corporate and individual investors. The plans will enter force Friday.