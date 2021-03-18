Ministry of National Defense to release 2021 Quadrennial Defense Review

Cover page of Ministry of National Defense' 2021 Quadrennial Defense Review. (Ministry of National Defense photo) Cover page of Ministry of National Defense' 2021 Quadrennial Defense Review. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) will soon release its 2021 Quadrennial Defense Review, which details the nation’s defense priorities for the next four years.

According to Article 31 of the National Defense Act, the MND must “publicly submit the Quadrennial Defense Review to the Legislative Yuan” within 10 months after each presidential inauguration.

The new report discusses the regional situation and covers topics including strategic guidance, military buildup and arms acquisition, gray-zone tactics, and international strategic cooperation, Liberty Times reported.

The 2021 review also specifically mentions the challenges of dealing with non-traditional threats, details ways to respond to the epidemic, and lists considerations for building up the nation’s military.

Although Taiwan’s military strategy is still centered upon defense and deterrence, the report suggests some minor adjustments. The purpose of this approach is to endure a protracted war.

In addition to saying that the military can intercept the enemy and carry out joint strikes against the invading force, the report also points out that Taiwan can successively weaken the enemy's combat capability and prevent it from landing on the country’s shores. These actions will ultimately force the enemy to fail in conquering Taiwan.

The report reveals that the military’s prioritization of asymmetrical combat is based on the mentality of "avoid facing the enemy head-on" and "strike its weak point" as a cohesive unit to defeat invading forces. In terms of strengthening asymmetric capabilities, the report emphasizes acquiring assets “difficult to detect” and “difficult to counter," such as mobile land-based anti-ship missile launchers, swift naval attack units, and advanced mines.

As for the land and other combat domains, the report stated that the MND will enhance its mobile air defense and anti-armor capabilities, develop new electronic and cyber warfare defense technologies, and revamp its multi-functional unmanned systems.