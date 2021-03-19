Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

China regulators held talks with Alibaba, Tencent, nine others on 'deepfake' tech

By REUTERS
2021/03/19 00:30
the Alibaba logo 

the Alibaba logo  (AP photo)

Chinese regulators recently summoned 11 domestic technology companies including Alibaba Group, Tencent, and ByteDance for talks on the use of "deepfake" technologies on their content platforms, stepping up scrutiny of the sector.

China’s cyberspace administrator said in a statement on Thursday that it and the public security ministry met with the companies to talk about “security assessments” and potential problems with deepfakes and audio social apps. Kuaishou Technology and Xiaomi Corp also attended the meeting, it said.

All the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Deepfakes use artificial intelligence to create hyper-realistic but fake videos or audios where a person appears to say or do something they did not.

China has increased scrutiny of its internet giants in recent months, citing concerns over monopolistic behavior and potential infringement of consumer rights.

Regulators also told the companies to “conduct security assessments on their own” and submit reports to the government when they plan to add new functions or new information services that “have the ability to mobilize society”, the statement said.

There has been a surge in China in copycats of the audio app Clubhouse since the U.S.-based chat service was blocked in the country in early February.

Clubhouse was briefly accessible in China, attracting many users who participated in discussions on sensitive topics such as Xinjiang detention camps and Hong Kong independence, before it was shut down by authorities.

TikTok owner ByteDance is one of many companies working on Clubhouse-like apps for the Chinese market, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Other new offerings include Kuaishou’s invitation-based Feichuan app and Xiaomi’s reworking of Mi Talk app into an invitation-only audio service targeted at professionals.
Alibaba
Alibaba Group
Tencent
ByteDance

RELATED ARTICLES

China asks Alibaba to dispose of media assets: WSJ
China asks Alibaba to dispose of media assets: WSJ
2021/03/16 23:30
Chinese state newspaper omits Jack Ma from list of entrepreneurial leaders
Chinese state newspaper omits Jack Ma from list of entrepreneurial leaders
2021/02/02 19:00
Chinese e-tycoon Jack Ma ends silence with online video
Chinese e-tycoon Jack Ma ends silence with online video
2021/01/20 14:29
China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
2021/01/19 22:30
PE firm Primavera chairman believes Ma "safe and sound", upbeat on Ant
PE firm Primavera chairman believes Ma "safe and sound", upbeat on Ant
2021/01/13 21:00

Updated : 2021-03-19 01:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau agreement
Taiwan on schedule to complete F-16 upgrades by 2023
Taiwan on schedule to complete F-16 upgrades by 2023
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble opens with 5 principles of epidemic prevention
Taiwan-Palau travel bubble opens with 5 principles of epidemic prevention