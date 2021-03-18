133 Taiwanese have been 'salmonized' to get free sushi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 100 Taiwanese citizens have had their names legally changed to contain the word "salmon" or a homophone in order to be eligible for free sushi at a popular Japanese eatery.

The popular Japanese conveyor belt sushi restaurant chain Sushiro, which has 20 branches in Taiwan, on its Facebook page on Monday (March 15) announced a special discount promotion for people whose Chinese names are homophonic with the word "salmon." For those who have one character in their name that sounds like one of the characters for salmon (鮭魚), the table will receive a 10 percent discount.

If two of the characters in their Chinese names are a homophone with salmon, the table will enjoy a 50 percent discount. If part of their Chinese name actually is salmon, the whole table will receive sushi for free, with tables limited to six people.



Four ID cards showing names changed to include "salmon." (Facebook photo)

Despite the fact that the offer is only good for March 17 and 18, over a hundred people rushed to have their names legally changed to salmon and to print identification cards with the new name. Over the past two days, 133 people have legally changed their names to contain the word salmon, reported Liberty Times.

As of Wednesday (March 17), 20 residents in Taipei City had their names changed, followed by 26 in New Taipei City, 14 in Taoyuan City, five in Hsinchu County, 22 in Taichung City, two in Changhua County, one in Yunlin County, 13 in Tainan City, 29 in Kaohsiung City, and one in Pingtung County, for a total of at least 133 new "Salmons."



Name changed to Kuo Salmon Donburi. (Photo from reader)

The rash of frivolous name changes prompted the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) to warn the public on Wednesday that each citizen can only change their name three times in their lifetime. It advised the public to exercise caution because if this were their third name change, the scaly moniker would become permanent.

In accordance with Article 9, Item 6 of the Name Act (姓名條例), citizens may change their legal name if the meaning is vulgar, the romanized version is too long, or for other special reasons. This privilege is only granted three times, and in the second instance, "the applicant must have reached the age of maturity."