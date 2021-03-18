Alexa
Restrictions loosened on foreign NPOs opening offices in Taiwan

NPOs from Hong Kong, Macau can set up branch offices in Taiwan for first time

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/18 18:11
Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung

Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese government has relaxed its restrictions on foreign non-profit organizations (NPO) opening branch offices in Taiwan, including those from Hong Kong and Macau.

On Wednesday (March 17), the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) released the newly revised "Directions for Foreign Civil Institutions and Organizations to Apply to Set up and Register Offices in the Republic of China (Taiwan)." Initially issued in 1987 and amended on Dec. 31, 2020, the directions now allow foreign NPOs to set up contact points and multiple offices in the country.

The ministry explained that the revised regulations would give foreign NPOs more flexibility in deciding the level of their operations in Taiwan and that their offices will no longer be required to report to the local police. In addition, foreign nationals responsible for such an office will be granted a six-month grace period to obtain their Alien Resident Certificate as required.

NPOs from Hong Kong and Macau will also be allowed to establish offices in Taiwan for the first time under the new rules. However, NPOs from China are still prohibited from setting up offices in the country, and no Chinese citizens are allowed to work for offices established by foreign NPOs.

The MOI expressed hope the relaxed restrictions will attract more international NPOs to open offices in Taiwan and increase the country's global visibility. It said it is confident that the new directions will promote Taiwan's diplomacy by creating a friendlier environment for foreign organizations.
Ministry of the Interior
MOI
NPO
non-profit organization
Hong Kong
Macau
international organization

Updated : 2021-03-18 19:36 GMT+08:00

